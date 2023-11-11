Dolphin Medical Services Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended September 30, 2023

November 11, 2023 at 06:30 am EST Share

Dolphin Medical Services Limited reported earnings results for the second quarter and six months ended September 30, 2023. For the second quarter, the company reported sales was INR 1.82 million compared to INR 1.65 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 1.92 million compared to INR 1.74 million a year ago. Net income was INR 0.131 million compared to net loss of INR 0.132 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 0.01 compared to basic loss per share from continuing operations of INR 0.01 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 0.01 compared to diluted loss per share from continuing operations of INR 0.01 a year ago.

For the six months, sales was INR 3.35 million compared to INR 3.13 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 3.54 million compared to INR 3.32 million a year ago. Net income was INR 0.257 million compared to net loss of INR 0.389 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 0.02 compared to basic loss per share from continuing operations of INR 0.03 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 0.02 compared to diluted loss per share from continuing operations of INR 0.03 a year ago.