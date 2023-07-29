The board of directors of Dolphin Offshore Enterprises (India) Limited meeting held on July 29, 2023, approved resignation of Ms. Jaya Lahoti as the Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company, with effect from closing of business hours of July 29, 2023 and approved appointment of Ms. Krena Khamar as a Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company, with effect from July 29, 2023. Ms. Krena Khamar is a qualified Company Secretary with experience of more than 3 years in the field of Secretarial Compliances including Company Law, Trademark, FEMA, IBC and various other Compliances.
Dolphin Offshore Enterprises Limited Announces Company Secretary and Compliance Officer Changes
Today at 07:20 am
Share
Share
© S&P Capital IQ - 2023