Dolphin Offshore Enterprises (India) Limited is an India-based holding company. The Company is engaged in the business of offshore services. Its services include underwater diving and engineering, design and engineering, vessel operations and management, marine logistics, ship repair and rig repair services, fabrications, electrical and instrumentation services, offshore hook-up and commissioning, and undertaking turnkey engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contracts. Its subsidiaries include Dolphin Offshore Shipping Limited (DOSL), Dolphin Offshore Enterprises (Mauritius) Private Ltd (DOEMPL) and Global Dolphin Drilling Company Limited (GDDC). DOSL is involved in the business of owning, operating and managing vessels and in handling marine logistics. DOEMPL, apart from owning vessels, also provides the whole range of services that the Company provides to the international market. GDDC provides offshore drilling units to be used for oil and gas exploration and production.

Sector Oil Related Services and Equipment