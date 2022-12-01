Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Doma Holdings Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DOMA   US25703A1043

DOMA HOLDINGS INC.

(DOMA)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-12-01 pm EST
0.3963 USD   +0.33%
04:13pDoma Vice President and Chief Design Officer Lauren Zack Named HousingWire 2022 HW Tech Trendsetter
BU
11/11JMP Securities Adjusts Price Target on Doma Holdings to $3 From $4, Maintains Market Outperform Rating
MT
11/10DOMA HOLDINGS, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Doma Vice President and Chief Design Officer Lauren Zack Named HousingWire 2022 HW Tech Trendsetter

12/01/2022 | 04:13pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Zack recognized as one of the most impactful and innovative technology leaders serving the housing industry

Doma Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DOMA), a leading force for disruptive change in the real estate industry, today announced that Doma Vice President and Chief Design Officer, Lauren Zack, was recognized as a 2022 HW Tech Trendsetter by HousingWire. The fourth annual list identifies 75 of the most impactful and innovative technology leaders serving the housing economy.

HousingWire’s 2022 HW Tech Trendsetters are top product and technology leaders who have been essential in the digital transformation of the real estate industry. Recognized as a founder and leader in the field of user experience, Zack has focused her more than 30-year career studying the ways humans think and machines work to find the best solutions that take advantage of the unique capabilities of each. She has applied this approach to create experiences that optimize for both human and machine capabilities and turn those experiences into award-winning solutions at Doma. Zack and her team lead the design of product experiences to leverage and expose the automation and machine learning processes Doma has developed.

Doma has gained a deep understanding of what innovative functionality is needed to exceed the expectations of its customers through a combination of patented technology and bespoke user experiences to meet users where they are. This innovative approach creates transparency into the title and escrow processes, allowing Doma customers to achieve up to 50 percent fewer touches during the closing process so lenders, title agents, and real estate professionals can deliver up to 15 percent faster closings and up to 20 percent cost savings versus traditional processes.

“It’s inspiring to bring human and machine capabilities together to disrupt outdated processes within the real estate transaction,” said Lauren Zack, vice president and chief design officer at Doma. “I’m proud of the human-centered experience we’ve built to complement our machine learning-driven technology, and I’m honored to be recognized for this achievement among other talented technology leaders. I am pleased to share this honor with the entire product design and research function at Doma, as they continue our focus on reducing complexity and crafting coherence for all our customers.”

“The 2022 HW Tech Trendsetter honorees are driving progress and leading a digital transformation across the housing sector,” said Clayton Collins, CEO of HW Media. “One of our goals at HousingWire is to spotlight the individuals and organizations that are moving markets forward and this year’s honorees are an exceptional example of forward progress.”

The 2022 HW Tech Trendsetters were selected by HousingWire’s selection committee based on their vital and dynamic contributions to their organizations and to the housing industry as a whole. Profiles of the 2022 HW Tech Trendsetters honorees can be found here.

About Doma

Doma is a real estate technology company that is disrupting a century-old industry by building an instant and frictionless home closing experience for buyers and sellers. Doma uses proprietary machine intelligence technology and deep human expertise to create a vastly more simple and affordable experience for everyone involved in a residential real estate transaction, including current and prospective homeowners, mortgage lenders, title agents, and real estate professionals. With Doma, what used to take days can now be done in minutes, replacing an arcane and cumbersome process with a digital experience designed for today’s world. To learn more visit doma.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Analyst Recommendations on DOMA HOLDINGS INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 425 M - -
Net income 2022 -229 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -0,56x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 130 M 130 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,31x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,29x
Nbr of Employees 2 049
Free-Float 55,0%
Chart DOMA HOLDINGS INC.
Duration : Period :
Doma Holdings Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DOMA HOLDINGS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 0,40 $
Average target price 2,00 $
Spread / Average Target 406%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Max Simkoff Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael Alan Smith Chief Financial Officer
Matthew E. Zames Chairman
Hasan Rizvi President-Technology & Operations
Mark D. Ein Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DOMA HOLDINGS INC.-92.22%130
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC.10.99%46 889
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES21.34%44 482
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.32.68%40 793
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION13.81%35 512
INTACT FINANCIAL CORPORATION22.41%26 058