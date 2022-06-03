Log in
    DOMA   US25703A1043

DOMA HOLDINGS INC.

(DOMA)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  06/02 04:00:02 pm EDT
2.090 USD   +7.73%
09:11aDoma to Participate in the Upcoming Goldman Sachs Insurtech Conference
BU
06/02Doma's Kristie King Appointed to American Land Title Association Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) Advisory Council
BU
05/25Compass Point Starts Doma Holdings at Neutral With $2 Price Target
MT
Doma to Participate in the Upcoming Goldman Sachs Insurtech Conference

06/03/2022 | 09:11am EDT
Doma Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DOMA), a leading force for disruptive change in the real estate industry, announced that Chief Executive Officer, Max Simkoff, will participate in a fireside chat discussion at the Goldman Sachs Insurtech Conference.

Details for the event are as follows:

Goldman Sachs Insurtech Conference

Date:

 

Tuesday, June 7, 2022

Time:

 

3:00 p.m. Eastern Time / 12:00 p.m. Pacific Time for Fireside Chat Discussion

Location:

 

Virtual

Webcast:

 

https://kvgo.com/gs-insurtech-conference/doma-holdings-june-2022

 

 

Following the live event, the session will be available via archived webcast and on the “News & Events” section of Doma’s Investor Relations website for on demand viewing at https://investor.doma.com/.

About Doma

Doma is a real estate technology company that is disrupting a century-old industry by building an instant and frictionless home closing experience for buyers and sellers. Doma uses proprietary machine intelligence technology and deep human expertise to create a vastly more simple and affordable experience for everyone involved in a residential real estate transaction, including current and prospective homeowners, mortgage lenders, title agents, and real estate professionals. With Doma, what used to take days can now be done in minutes, replacing an arcane and cumbersome process with a digital experience designed for today’s world. To learn more visit doma.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 484 M - -
Net income 2022 -155 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -4,18x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 679 M 679 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,40x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,24x
Nbr of Employees 2 049
Free-Float 54,2%
Managers and Directors
Max Simkoff Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael Alan Smith Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Matthew E. Zames Chairman
Hasan Rizvi Chief Technology Officer
Mark D. Ein Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DOMA HOLDINGS INC.-58.86%679
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC.2.30%46 082
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES13.83%42 727
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.19.65%38 954
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION14.49%36 889
INTACT FINANCIAL CORPORATION12.38%25 816