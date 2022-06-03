Doma to Participate in the Upcoming Goldman Sachs Insurtech Conference

Doma Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DOMA), a leading force for disruptive change in the real estate industry, announced that Chief Executive Officer, Max Simkoff, will participate in a fireside chat discussion at the Goldman Sachs Insurtech Conference.

Details for the event are as follows:

Goldman Sachs Insurtech Conference

Date: Tuesday, June 7, 2022 Time: 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time / 12:00 p.m. Pacific Time for Fireside Chat Discussion Location: Virtual Webcast: https://kvgo.com/gs-insurtech-conference/doma-holdings-june-2022

Following the live event, the session will be available via archived webcast and on the “News & Events” section of Doma’s Investor Relations website for on demand viewing at https://investor.doma.com/.

About Doma

Doma is a real estate technology company that is disrupting a century-old industry by building an instant and frictionless home closing experience for buyers and sellers. Doma uses proprietary machine intelligence technology and deep human expertise to create a vastly more simple and affordable experience for everyone involved in a residential real estate transaction, including current and prospective homeowners, mortgage lenders, title agents, and real estate professionals. With Doma, what used to take days can now be done in minutes, replacing an arcane and cumbersome process with a digital experience designed for today’s world. To learn more visit doma.com.

