Doma to Participate in the Upcoming JMP Securities Technology Conference and the Jefferies Insurtech Conference

Doma Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DOMA), a leading force for disruptive change in the real estate industry, announced that it will meet with institutional investors at the following technology-focused conferences: The JMP Securities Technology Conference, and the Jefferies Insurtech Conference. At both events, Doma’s Chief Executive Officer Max Simkoff will participate in a fireside chat discussion, in addition to hosting 1x1 meetings with investors.

Full session details for the conference appearances available at this time are as follows:

JMP Securities Technology Conference

Date: Tuesday, March 8, 2022 Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time / 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time for Fireside Chat Discussion Location: The Ritz-Carlton, San Francisco, CA Webcast: https://wsw.com/webcast/jmp53/doma/1658895

Jefferies Insurtech Conference

Date: Monday, March 21, 2022 Time: 12:10 p.m. Eastern Time / 9:10 a.m. Pacific Time for Fireside Chat Discussion Location: Virtual Webcast: https://wsw.com/webcast/jeff223/doma/1826706

Following the live events, these sessions will be available via archived webcast and on the “Events” section of Doma’s Investor Relations website for on demand viewing at https://investor.doma.com/.

About Doma

Doma (NYSE: DOMA) is architecting the future of real estate transactions. The Company uses machine intelligence and its proprietary technology solutions to transform residential real estate, making closings instant and affordable. Doma and its family of brands – States Title, North American Title Company (NATC) and North American Title Insurance Company (NATIC) – offer solutions for current and prospective homeowners, lenders, title agents, and real estate professionals that make closings vastly more simple and efficient, reducing cost and increasing customer satisfaction. Doma’s clients include some of the largest bank and non-bank lenders in the United States. To learn more visit doma.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220303005118/en/