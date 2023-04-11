Advanced search
    DOMA   US25703A1043

DOMA HOLDINGS INC.

(DOMA)
04:00:02 2023-04-11 pm EDT
0.3515 USD   +1.53%
04:11pDoma to Report First Quarter 2023 Financial Results on Tuesday, May 9th
BU
03/31Doma Holdings, Inc. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
03/31Doma Holdings Inc. Announces Leaving of Hasan Rizvi as President of Technology & Operations, Effective May 8, 2023
CI
Doma to Report First Quarter 2023 Financial Results on Tuesday, May 9th

04/11/2023 | 04:11pm EDT
Doma Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DOMA), a leading force for disruptive change in the real estate industry, today announced that it will report first quarter 2023 financial results after the market close on Tuesday, May 9, 2023. Management will host a conference call and webcast to present Doma's financial results and answer questions from the financial analyst community at 5:00 p.m. ET that same evening.

Doma First Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call
When: Tuesday, May 9, 2023
Time: 5:00 p.m. ET
Dial-in Details: To access the call by phone, please go to this link (registration link), and you will be provided with dial-in details. To avoid delays, we encourage participants to dial into the conference call fifteen minutes ahead of the scheduled start time.
Webcast: A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be accessible from the “News & Events” section of Doma’s Investor Relations website at https://investor.doma.com/news-events/events-calendar.

About Doma

Doma is a real estate technology company that is disrupting a century-old industry by building an instant and frictionless home closing experience for buyers and sellers. Doma uses proprietary machine intelligence technology and deep human expertise to create a vastly more simple and affordable experience for everyone involved in a residential real estate transaction, including current and prospective homeowners, mortgage lenders, title agents, and real estate professionals. With Doma, what used to take days can now be done in minutes, replacing an arcane and cumbersome process with a digital experience designed for today's world. To learn more visit doma.com.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 402 M - -
Net income 2023 -68,5 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -1,60x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 115 M 115 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,29x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,26x
Nbr of Employees 1 062
Free-Float 54,7%
Duration : Period :
Doma Holdings Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DOMA HOLDINGS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 0,35 $
Average target price 1,66 $
Spread / Average Target 380%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Max Simkoff Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael Alan Smith Chief Financial Officer
Matthew E. Zames Chairman
Hasan Rizvi President-Technology & Operations
Lawrence Henry Summers Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DOMA HOLDINGS INC.-23.56%115
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES-8.65%39 878
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.-8.47%38 617
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC.-19.18%37 498
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION-14.37%30 556
ARCH CAPITAL GROUP LTD.9.35%25 425
