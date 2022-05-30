Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. DomaCom Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DCL   AU000000DCL0

DOMACOM LIMITED

(DCL)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  05/06 12:45:36 am EDT
0.0650 AUD   +1.56%
08:39aDOMACOM : Application for quotation of securities - DCL
PU
05/27DomaCom Seeks to Raise $3.4 Million for Company Growth
MT
04/03Domacom Names New CEO
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

DomaCom : Application for quotation of securities - DCL

05/30/2022 | 08:39am EDT
Application for quotation of +securities

Announcement Summary

Entity name

Entity name

DOMACOM LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Monday May 30, 2022

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

be quoted

Issue date

DCL

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

11,136,363

27/05/2022

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Application for quotation of +securities

1 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity

DOMACOM LIMITED

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ABN

69604384885

1.3

ASX issuer code

DCL

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

30/5/2022

Application for quotation of +securities

2 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 2 - Type of Issue

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B

Previous Appendix 3B details:

Previous Appendix 3B details:

Announcement Date and

Announcement Title

Selected Appendix 3B to submit quotation

Time

request

27-May-2022 10:26

New - Proposed issue of securities -

A placement or other type of issue

DCL

2.3a.2 Are there any further issues of +securities yet to take place to complete the transaction(s) referred to in the Appendix 3B?

No

Application for quotation of +securities

3 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 3A - number and type of +securities to be quoted where issue has previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

Placement Details

only

ASX +security code and description

DCL : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Issue date

27/5/2022

use

Distribution Schedule

Provide a distribution schedule for the new +securities according to the categories set out in the left hand column -

including the number of recipients and the total percentage of the new +securities held by the recipients in each

category.

personalFor

Total percentage of +securities held

Number of +securities held

Number of holders

For example, to enter a value of 50%

please input as 50.00

1 - 1,000

%

1,001

- 5,000

%

5,001

- 10,000

%

10,001 - 100,000

%

100,001 and over

%

Application for quotation of +securities

4 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Issue details

Number of +securities to be quoted

11,136,363

For personal use only

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

Yes

In what currency is the cash consideration being paid? What is the issue price per +security?

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 0.06600000

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

Application for quotation of +securities

5 / 6

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

DomaCom Australia Ltd. published this content on 30 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2022 12:38:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
