Domain Australia : Notification regarding unquoted securities - DHG

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Entity name

DOMAIN HOLDINGS AUSTRALIA LIMITED.

Date of this announcement Wednesday April 20, 2022

The +securities the subject of this notification are:

Unquoted options that have been exercised or other unquoted +convertible securities that have been converted

Total number of +securities to be issued/transferred

Total number of

ASX +security +securities to be code Security description issued/transferred Issue date DHG ORDINARY FULLY PAID 20,236 08/10/2020

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of entity

DOMAIN HOLDINGS AUSTRALIA LIMITED.

We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.

1.2 Registered number type ABN

1.3 ASX issuer code DHG

1.4 The announcement isNew announcement

1.5 Date of this announcement 20/4/2022

Registration number 43094154364

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 2 - Issue details

2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are:

Unquoted options that have been exercised or other unquoted +convertible securities that have been converted

2.2b The +securities being issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted are:securities that have already been quoted on ASX ("existing class")

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 3B - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

The right of the holder of the options or other +convertible securities to receive the +underlying securities is being satisfied by:

A transfer of existing +securities

The underlying securities being received by the holder are:Already quoted by ASX

Existing +securities converting into an existing class

FROM (Existing Class)

ASX +Security code and description DHGAD : SHARE RIGHTS STI

TO (Existing Class)

ASX +Security code and description DHG : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Please state the number of options The first date the options were The last date the options were that were exercised or other exercised or other +convertible exercised or other +convertible +convertible securities that were securities were converted securities were converted converted 20/2/2022 10/3/2022 20,236

Is this all of the options or other +convertible securities on issue of that type?

No

Were the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted issued under an +employee incentive scheme?

Yes

Are any of the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted held by +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate?

No

Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued/transferred 8/10/2020

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification Domain advises this is a late lodgement due to the quantum of individual forms required to be lodged for the quarterly reporting period and ASX processing times.

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Issue details

Number of +securities

20,236

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

