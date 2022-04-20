Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Australia
  Australian Stock Exchange
  Domain Holdings Australia Limited
  News
  Summary
    DHG   AU000000DHG9

DOMAIN HOLDINGS AUSTRALIA LIMITED

(DHG)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  04/20 02:10:13 am EDT
3.650 AUD   -0.54%
02:55aDOMAIN AUSTRALIA : Notification regarding unquoted securities - DHG
PU
04/14DOMAIN AUSTRALIA : Notification regarding unquoted securities - DHG
PU
04/12DOMAIN AUSTRALIA : Notification regarding unquoted securities - DHG
PU
Domain Australia : Notification regarding unquoted securities - DHG

04/20/2022 | 02:55am EDT
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity SecuritiesAnnouncement Summary

Entity name

For personal use only

DOMAIN HOLDINGS AUSTRALIA LIMITED.

Date of this announcement Wednesday April 20, 2022

The +securities the subject of this notification are:

Unquoted options that have been exercised or other unquoted +convertible securities that have been converted

Total number of +securities to be issued/transferred

Total number of

ASX +security

+securities to be

code

Security description

issued/transferred

Issue date

DHG

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

20,236

08/10/2020

Refer to next page for full details of the announcementNotification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

1 / 6

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity SecuritiesPart 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity

DOMAIN HOLDINGS AUSTRALIA LIMITED.

We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.

1.2 Registered number type ABN

1.3 ASX issuer code DHG

1.4 The announcement isNew announcement

1.5 Date of this announcement 20/4/2022

Registration number 43094154364

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

2 / 6

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 2 - Issue details

Part 2 - Issue details

2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are:

Unquoted options that have been exercised or other unquoted +convertible securities that have been converted

For personal use only

2.2b The +securities being issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted are:securities that have already been quoted on ASX ("existing class")

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

3 / 6

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 3B - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

For personal use only

The right of the holder of the options or other +convertible securities to receive the +underlying securities is being satisfied by:

A transfer of existing +securities

The underlying securities being received by the holder are:Already quoted by ASX

Existing +securities converting into an existing class

FROM (Existing Class)

ASX +Security code and description DHGAD : SHARE RIGHTS STI

TO (Existing Class)

ASX +Security code and description DHG : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Please state the number of options

The first date the options were

The last date the options were

that were exercised or other

exercised or other +convertible

exercised or other +convertible

+convertible securities that were

securities were converted

securities were converted

converted

20/2/2022

10/3/2022

20,236

Is this all of the options or other +convertible securities on issue of that type?

No

Were the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted issued under an +employee incentive scheme?

Yes

Are any of the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted held by +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate?

No

Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued/transferred 8/10/2020

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification Domain advises this is a late lodgement due to the quantum of individual forms required to be lodged for the quarterly reporting period and ASX processing times.

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

4 / 6

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Issue details

Issue details

Number of +securities

20,236

For personal use only

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

5 / 6

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Domain Holdings Australia Ltd. published this content on 20 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 April 2022 06:54:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 352 M 259 M 259 M
Net income 2022 57,4 M 42,3 M 42,3 M
Net Debt 2022 171 M 126 M 126 M
P/E ratio 2022 38,7x
Yield 2022 1,64%
Capitalization 2 301 M 1 695 M 1 695 M
EV / Sales 2022 7,03x
EV / Sales 2023 6,11x
Nbr of Employees 755
Free-Float 42,2%
Domain Holdings Australia Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends DOMAIN HOLDINGS AUSTRALIA LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 3,67 AUD
Average target price 4,96 AUD
Spread / Average Target 35,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jason Pellegrino Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Robert Doyle Chief Financial Officer
Nick G. Falloon Executive Chairman
Mark Cohen Chief Technology Officer
Graeme Plowman Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DOMAIN HOLDINGS AUSTRALIA LIMITED-34.87%1 695
OMNICOM GROUP., INC.7.27%16 266
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA-5.61%15 209
WPP PLC-12.64%14 064
THE INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC.-5.07%13 573
FOCUS MEDIA INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-30.40%13 043