Dometic : Invitation to conference call and webcast presentation of Dometic's interim report for the third quarter 2020

Dometic Group AB (publ) will publish its interim report for the third quarter 2020 at around 08.00 CEST on Friday, October 23, 2020. On the same day at 10.00 CEST, Dometic will host a conference call and webcast to present the results.

The presentation can be followed live via webcast and will also be available afterwards. The presentation will be held in English. The report and the presentation material will be available on Dometic's website, www.dometic.com/ir

Webcast link:https://onlinexperiences.com/Launch/QReg/ShowUUID=E606E586-1EE5-4B3E-8706-A03A878752B3

Those who wish to participate in the conference call in connection with the presentation are welcome to dial-in on the below numbers.

SE: +46 8 505 583 57

UK: +44 333 300 92 65

US: +1 646 722 49 03

To ensure that you are connected to the conference call when the presentation begins, please dial-in and register your attendance a few minutes before 10.00 CEST.



For further information, please contact

Rikard Tunedal, Head of Investor Relations

Phone: +46 730 56 97 35

Email: ir@dometic.com

Minako Nakatsuma Olofzon, Global PR Manager

Phone: +46 8 501 025 41

E-mail: pr@dometic.com

