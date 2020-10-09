Dometic : Invitation to conference call and webcast presentation of Dometic's interim report for the third quarter 2020

Log in
10/09/2020 | 04:10am EDT

Dometic Group AB (publ) will publish its interim report for the third quarter 2020 at around 08.00 CEST on Friday, October 23, 2020. On the same day at 10.00 CEST, Dometic will host a conference call and webcast to present the results.

The presentation can be followed live via webcast and will also be available afterwards. The presentation will be held in English. The report and the presentation material will be available on Dometic's website, www.dometic.com/ir

Webcast link:https://onlinexperiences.com/Launch/QReg/ShowUUID=E606E586-1EE5-4B3E-8706-A03A878752B3

Those who wish to participate in the conference call in connection with the presentation are welcome to dial-in on the below numbers.

SE: +46 8 505 583 57
UK: +44 333 300 92 65
US: +1 646 722 49 03

To ensure that you are connected to the conference call when the presentation begins, please dial-in and register your attendance a few minutes before 10.00 CEST.

For further information, please contact
Rikard Tunedal, Head of Investor Relations
Phone: +46 730 56 97 35
Email: ir@dometic.com

Minako Nakatsuma Olofzon, Global PR Manager
Phone: +46 8 501 025 41
E-mail: pr@dometic.com

ABOUT DOMETIC
Dometic is a global market leader in branded solutions for mobile living in the areas of Food & Beverage, Climate, Power & Control and Other Applications. Dometic operates in the Americas, EMEA and Asia Pacific, providing products for use in recreational vehicles, pleasure and workboats, trucks and premium cars and for a variety of other uses. Our motivation is to create smart and reliable products with outstanding design. We sell our products in approximately 100 countries and we have a global distribution and dealer network in place to serve the aftermarket. Dometic employs approximately 7,200 people worldwide, had net sales of approximately SEK 18.5 billion in 2019 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

Disclaimer

Dometic Group AB published this content on 09 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 October 2020 08:09:06 UTC
