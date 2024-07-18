Dometic Group AB publ is a Sweden-based company that manufactures and supplies mobile leisure products for recreational vehicles, such as motorhomes and caravans, and marine, commercial and passenger vehicles. Its products include awnings, air conditioners, refrigerators, ovens, stoves, windows, lights, doors, sanitation systems, generators, sinks, cooktops, portable fridges and freezers, holding tanks, ovens, sinks, cool boxes, dishwashers, grills, inverters, safes, vacuum cleaners, generators, battery charging systems, wine coolers, and minibars, among others. Its products are sold through multiple distribution channels in around 100 countries under the brands: Dometic, WAECO, Marine Air, Cruisair, Condaria, SeaLand and Mobicool. The Company operates production facilities in Asia, Europe and the United States