DOMETIC Q2 2024 REPORT
JUAN VARGUES
PRESIDENT AND CEO
Q2 2024
HIGHLIGHTS
Market development
- Persistently sluggish market conditions with high interest rates and low consumer spend
- Retailer inventories are coming down, however customers are cautious on inventory levels
- Demand in OEM remains weak
Performance
- -8%organic sales growth
- Service & Aftermarket -1%. Recovered from Q1 as expected
- Distribution -2%. A clear improvement compared to Q1 driven by Mobile Cooling Solutions
- OEM -17%. Negative trend in Land Vehicles EMEA
- EBITA margin before i.a.c. improved to 14.0%
- Compared to 13.7% in Q2 2023 excl one-time positive effect of SEK 33 m
- Supported by efficiency improvements and sales mix
- Fourth consecutive quarter with improved margin
- Strong operating cash flow of SEK 2.0 b
- Leverage improved YoY and sequentially to 2.9x
Q2 2024 FINANCIAL SUMMARY
Net sales of SEK 7,662 m, -8% total growth
- -8%Organic
- 0% FX
- 0% M&A
EBITA before i.a.c. of SEK 1,069 m, -9%
- EBITA margin of 14.0% (14.1%)
- Underlying improvement from 13.7% last year
EPS SEK 1.39 (1.67), -17% Adjusted EPS SEK 1.76 (2.11), -17% Operating cash flow of SEK 1,963 m (2,299) Leverage 2.9x (3.2x)
-8%
8,329
Net Sales
EBITA before i.a.c
-9%7,662
1,177
1,069
Q2 2023
Q2 2024
YTD JUNE 2024 FINANCIAL SUMMARY
Net sales of SEK 14,188 m, -9% total growth
- -10%Organic
- 1% FX
- 0% M&A
EBITA before i.a.c. of SEK 1,838 m, -9%
- EBITA margin of 13.0% (13.0%)
- Underlying improvement from 12.7% last year
EPS SEK 2.24 (2.72), -18% Adjusted EPS SEK 2.96 (3.55), -17% Operating cash flow of SEK 2,176 m (2,593)
-9%
15,618
Net Sales
EBITA before i.a.c
-9%14,188
2,024
1,838
June 2023
June 2024
NET SALES DEVELOPMENT
LTM MSEK 45,000
36,000
27,000
18,000
9,000
0
-8%
Q2 2022
Q3 2022
Q4 2022
Q1 2023
Q2 2023
Q3
2023
Q4 2023
Q1 2024
Q2 2024
Organic Growth
M&A Growth
FX effect
Net Sales, Last 12 Months
(LTM)
Q2 2024
Net Sales SEK 7,662 m Organic growth -8% By segment
- Land Vehicles Americas -13%
- Land Vehicles EMEA -6%
- Land Vehicles APAC -11%
- Marine -17%
- Mobile Cooling Solutions 0%
- Global Ventures -5%
NET SALES BY SALES CHANNEL
SEK B 35
30
25
29%
29%
30%
20
11%
15%
9%
27%
15
10%
28%
35%
28%
30%
32%
36%
10
61%
57%
50%
44%
43%
42%
5
54%
0
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024 Q2 LTM
2018
OEM
Service & Aftermarket
Distribution
- RV OEM 22% Group sales
- 49% in 2017
6%
14%
CPV OEM
22%
Marine OEM
RV OEM
OEM 2024
Q2 LTM
SERVICE & AFTERMARKET NET SALES
10%
0%
-10%
-20%
-30%
Proforma Net sales in constant currency
2022
2019
2023
2024
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
YoY organic growth
5%
-1%
2022 Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
2023
Q2
Q3
Q4
2024
Q2
Q1
-5%
-3%
Q1
-10%
-10%
-17%
-17%
-19%
-22%
- Retailer destocking after high consumer demand and large purchases in 2021 and Q1 2022
- Q2 2024 organic growth -1%, recovered as expected
- Recovery driven by Land Vehicles Americas and Land Vehicles EMEA
- Retailer inventories are declining, customers continue to be cautious managing inventory levels
EBITA MARGIN BEFORE I.A.C.
EBITA before i.a.c last 12 months 12.4% (12.0%)
MSEK
EBITA
Q2 2024
margin LTM
EBITA before i.a.c margin 14.0%
1.350
15%
• Compared with 13.7% in Q2 20231)
1.200
14%
13%
• Fourth consecutive quarter with increased
1.050
12%
margin
11%
• Supported by efficiency improvements and
900
10%
sales mix
9%
750
• EBITA margin last 12 months 12.4% (12.0%)
8%
600
7%
6%
450
5%
300
4%
3%
150
2%
1%
0
Q3 2022
Q4 2022
Q1 2023
Q2 2023
Q3 2023
Q4 2023
Q1 2024
0%
Q2 2022
Q2 2024
EBITA before i.a.c
EBITA Margin, Last 12 Months (LTM)
1)Q2 2023 13.7% underlying EBITA, excluding previously disclosed one-time gain of SEK 33 m in Q2 2023 related to Mobile Cooling Solutions
Net sales and EBITA margin before i.a.c.
1,800
8%
1,600
6%
1,400
4%
1,200
2%
0%
1,000
-2%
800
-4%
600
-6%
400
-8%
200
-10%
0
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
-12%
Q2
Q2
2022
2022
2022
2023
2023
2023
2023
2024
2024
Net sales
EBITA margin
LV AMERICAS Q2 2024
Net sales SEK 1,035 m, -13%
- Organic growth -13%
- Growth in Service & Aftermarket
- Decline in OEM
- RV volumes remain low on a competitive market
- Prioritizing margin before volume
EBITA before i.a.c. SEK -12m(-29)
- EBITA Margin -1.1%(-2.5%)
- Supported by sales mix and cost reductions
