Market development

  • Persistently sluggish market conditions with high interest rates and low consumer spend
  • Retailer inventories are coming down, however customers are cautious on inventory levels
  • Demand in OEM remains weak

Performance

  • -8%organic sales growth
    • Service & Aftermarket -1%. Recovered from Q1 as expected
    • Distribution -2%. A clear improvement compared to Q1 driven by Mobile Cooling Solutions
    • OEM -17%. Negative trend in Land Vehicles EMEA
  • EBITA margin before i.a.c. improved to 14.0%
    • Compared to 13.7% in Q2 2023 excl one-time positive effect of SEK 33 m
    • Supported by efficiency improvements and sales mix
    • Fourth consecutive quarter with improved margin
  • Strong operating cash flow of SEK 2.0 b
    • Leverage improved YoY and sequentially to 2.9x

Q2 2024 FINANCIAL SUMMARY

Net sales of SEK 7,662 m, -8% total growth

  • -8%Organic
  • 0% FX
  • 0% M&A

EBITA before i.a.c. of SEK 1,069 m, -9%

  • EBITA margin of 14.0% (14.1%)
  • Underlying improvement from 13.7% last year

EPS SEK 1.39 (1.67), -17% Adjusted EPS SEK 1.76 (2.11), -17% Operating cash flow of SEK 1,963 m (2,299) Leverage 2.9x (3.2x)

-8%

8,329

Net Sales

EBITA before i.a.c

-9%7,662

1,177

1,069

Q2 2023

Q2 2024

YTD JUNE 2024 FINANCIAL SUMMARY

Net sales of SEK 14,188 m, -9% total growth

  • -10%Organic
  • 1% FX
  • 0% M&A

EBITA before i.a.c. of SEK 1,838 m, -9%

  • EBITA margin of 13.0% (13.0%)
  • Underlying improvement from 12.7% last year

EPS SEK 2.24 (2.72), -18% Adjusted EPS SEK 2.96 (3.55), -17% Operating cash flow of SEK 2,176 m (2,593)

-9%

15,618

Net Sales

EBITA before i.a.c

-9%14,188

2,024

1,838

June 2023

June 2024

NET SALES DEVELOPMENT

LTM MSEK 45,000

36,000

27,000

18,000

9,000

0

-8%

Q2 2022

Q3 2022

Q4 2022

Q1 2023

Q2 2023

Q3

2023

Q4 2023

Q1 2024

Q2 2024

Organic Growth

M&A Growth

FX effect

Net Sales, Last 12 Months

(LTM)

Q2 2024

Net Sales SEK 7,662 m Organic growth -8% By segment

  • Land Vehicles Americas -13%
  • Land Vehicles EMEA -6%
  • Land Vehicles APAC -11%
  • Marine -17%
  • Mobile Cooling Solutions 0%
  • Global Ventures -5%

NET SALES BY SALES CHANNEL

SEK B 35

30

25

29%

29%

30%

20

11%

15%

9%

27%

15

10%

28%

35%

28%

30%

32%

36%

10

61%

57%

50%

44%

43%

42%

5

54%

0

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

2024 Q2 LTM

2018

OEM

Service & Aftermarket

Distribution

  • RV OEM 22% Group sales
    • 49% in 2017

6%

14%

CPV OEM

22%

Marine OEM

RV OEM

OEM 2024

Q2 LTM

SERVICE & AFTERMARKET NET SALES

10%

0%

-10%

-20%

-30%

Proforma Net sales in constant currency

2022

2019

2023

2024

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

YoY organic growth

5%

-1%

2022 Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

2023

Q2

Q3

Q4

2024

Q2

Q1

-5%

-3%

Q1

-10%

-10%

-17%

-17%

-19%

-22%

  • Retailer destocking after high consumer demand and large purchases in 2021 and Q1 2022
  • Q2 2024 organic growth -1%, recovered as expected
  • Recovery driven by Land Vehicles Americas and Land Vehicles EMEA
  • Retailer inventories are declining, customers continue to be cautious managing inventory levels

EBITA MARGIN BEFORE I.A.C.

EBITA before i.a.c last 12 months 12.4% (12.0%)

MSEK

EBITA

Q2 2024

margin LTM

EBITA before i.a.c margin 14.0%

1.350

15%

• Compared with 13.7% in Q2 20231)

1.200

14%

13%

• Fourth consecutive quarter with increased

1.050

12%

margin

11%

• Supported by efficiency improvements and

900

10%

sales mix

9%

750

• EBITA margin last 12 months 12.4% (12.0%)

8%

600

7%

6%

450

5%

300

4%

3%

150

2%

1%

0

Q3 2022

Q4 2022

Q1 2023

Q2 2023

Q3 2023

Q4 2023

Q1 2024

0%

Q2 2022

Q2 2024

EBITA before i.a.c

EBITA Margin, Last 12 Months (LTM)

1)Q2 2023 13.7% underlying EBITA, excluding previously disclosed one-time gain of SEK 33 m in Q2 2023 related to Mobile Cooling Solutions

Net sales and EBITA margin before i.a.c.

1,800

8%

1,600

6%

1,400

4%

1,200

2%

0%

1,000

-2%

800

-4%

600

-6%

400

-8%

200

-10%

0

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

-12%

Q2

Q2

2022

2022

2022

2023

2023

2023

2023

2024

2024

Net sales

EBITA margin

LV AMERICAS Q2 2024

Net sales SEK 1,035 m, -13%

  • Organic growth -13%
  • Growth in Service & Aftermarket
  • Decline in OEM
    • RV volumes remain low on a competitive market
    • Prioritizing margin before volume

EBITA before i.a.c. SEK -12m(-29)

  • EBITA Margin -1.1%(-2.5%)
  • Supported by sales mix and cost reductions

