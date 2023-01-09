Advanced search
Dometic : Last Mile Delivery

01/09/2023 | 08:09am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
6/6/2019 Dometic enters last mile delivery transport business

With the announcement of the Dometic Frigo DC, Dometic enters the growing market for mobile deliveries. By leveraging its leading cooling technology for mobile Food & Beverage applications, Dometic further expands the company's business within professional solutions with focus on the last-mile-delivery market.

The market for so-called last-mile-delivery is growing rapidly as online shopping is becoming a norm for consumers across mature Western European markets.

More small and electric-driven vehicles are used for such transportation in larger cities due to new regulations and environmental requirements given by the EU government.

Today, Dometic announced its Dometic Frigo DC - a game changing, totally electronic cooling system for temperature-controlled transportation.

Juan Vargues, President and CEO, Dometic, says, "With Frigo DC, Dometic brings its innovative, energy saving and future-proof technology to the temperature-controlled transportation industry. Our superior design and technology make us unique in the market and we intend to grow further in the professional vehicle business."

Dometic Frigo DC is unique in many ways. It has a powerful electric compressor without mechanical construction. This technology offers the only way to install cooling systems in the ever-growing fleet of electric cars.

It also features a unique design to combine compressor and condenser into a single unit. It is compact, lightweight and does not require a roof-mounted structure, resulting in improved aerodynamics and appearance. The design even allows for use in low ceiling parking spaces.

Finally, with its unique variable power supply, Dometic Frigo DC reduces energy consumption while securing a stable performance.

Dometic Frigo DC is designed for the refrigeration of smaller commercial vehicles with tight engine compartments which are increasingly popular due to the need for energy efficient city transportation.

When the supply voltage is low, the performance of the compressor is automatically reduced to keep the cooling system going without exhausting the vehicle's battery. It both saves energy and prolongs service life, while maintaining a reliable operation and a constant temperature in all situations.

Key features:
  • Fully integrated cooling system that is compact and does not require a roof-mounted structure
  • Engine-independent installation for urban e-mobility
  • compressor/condenser unit placed in spare wheel compartment to improve aerodynamics
  • Highly efficient variable speed compressor for high performance, low energy consumption and longer service life
  • Easy service and maintenance - fewer components, no drive belts to check or replace
  • Lightweight - up to 40 % lighter than competitor systems
  • Automatic hot gas defrosting every two hours
  • Easy upgrade with standby cooling kit for stationary operation

More about the Dometic Frigo DC

Attachments

Disclaimer

Dometic Group AB published this content on 09 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 January 2023 13:08:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
