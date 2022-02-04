Dometic : MoBar 550 receives prestigious 2021 GOOD DESIGN Award

Chicago, IL - February 3, 2022 Presented by The Chicago Athenaeum, Dometic's MoBar 550 has been awarded a 2021 GOOD DESIGN® Award for its innovation and design excellence. Founded in Chicago in 1950 by Eero Saarinen and Charles and Ray Eames, 2021 marked the 71st convention of the GOOD DESIGN jury.

GOOD DESIGN remains the oldest and one of the world's most recognized programs for global design excellence. In 2021, The Chicago Athenaeum received a record number of submissions from manufacturing and industrial and graphic design firms representing the best of design. Dometic's MoBar 550 was chosen in the 2021 class of best consumer design with superior and unparalleled function.

"We are thrilled to see MoBar 550 acknowledged by such an industry-leading program for global design," comments Juan Vargues, President and CEO of Dometic. "The MoBar 550 is revolutionary in its technology and design. It promises to change the way we entertain with beverages as it allows hosts and their guests to socialize without ever missing a moment."

The largest model in the Dometic MoBar series, the MoBar 550 is the ultimate beverage center. It features spacious preparation and presentation areas, a dual-zone refrigerator compartment and can hold up to 40 bottles and 155 cans and a spacious rotomolded presentation basket that can keep 22 bottles or 32 cans ice-cold. More information about Dometic's MoBar 550 can be found in the 2021 GOOD DESIGN "Winners" section on the GOOD DESIGN website.

The innovative and industry-first MoBar 550 from Dometic secured three of the world's most renowned international design awards in 2021: Red Dot, iF and now GOOD DESIGN.