Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sweden
  4. Nasdaq Stockholm
  5. Dometic Group AB (publ)
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DOM   SE0007691613

DOMETIC GROUP AB (PUBL)

(DOM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Dometic : MoBar 550 receives prestigious 2021 GOOD DESIGN Award

02/04/2022 | 07:36am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Chicago, IL - February 3, 2022 Presented by The Chicago Athenaeum, Dometic's MoBar 550 has been awarded a 2021 GOOD DESIGN® Award for its innovation and design excellence. Founded in Chicago in 1950 by Eero Saarinen and Charles and Ray Eames, 2021 marked the 71st convention of the GOOD DESIGN jury.

GOOD DESIGN remains the oldest and one of the world's most recognized programs for global design excellence. In 2021, The Chicago Athenaeum received a record number of submissions from manufacturing and industrial and graphic design firms representing the best of design. Dometic's MoBar 550 was chosen in the 2021 class of best consumer design with superior and unparalleled function.

"We are thrilled to see MoBar 550 acknowledged by such an industry-leading program for global design," comments Juan Vargues, President and CEO of Dometic. "The MoBar 550 is revolutionary in its technology and design. It promises to change the way we entertain with beverages as it allows hosts and their guests to socialize without ever missing a moment."

The largest model in the Dometic MoBar series, the MoBar 550 is the ultimate beverage center. It features spacious preparation and presentation areas, a dual-zone refrigerator compartment and can hold up to 40 bottles and 155 cans and a spacious rotomolded presentation basket that can keep 22 bottles or 32 cans ice-cold. More information about Dometic's MoBar 550 can be found in the 2021 GOOD DESIGN "Winners" section on the GOOD DESIGN website.

The innovative and industry-first MoBar 550 from Dometic secured three of the world's most renowned international design awards in 2021: Red Dot, iF and now GOOD DESIGN.

Disclaimer

Dometic Group AB published this content on 04 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 February 2022 12:35:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about DOMETIC GROUP AB (PUBL)
07:36aDOMETIC : MoBar 550 receives prestigious 2021 GOOD DESIGN Award
PU
01/27Report on the fourth quarter 2021
AQ
01/27Dometic Group AB Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year Ended De..
CI
01/27Dometic Group AB Proposes Dividend for 2021
CI
01/25DOMETIC : to outfit all-electric, intelligent cooling for urban transport system in Poland
PU
01/13DOMETIC : supports Dakar Press Team during the toughest rally in the world
PU
01/11Invitation to conference call and webcast presentation of Dometic's Q4 and year-end rep..
AQ
2021S&P Lifts Domestic Group's Outlook To Positive Over Better Credit Metrics
MT
2021SAFETY A PRIORITY : Groupe Charles André (GCA) joins forces with Dometic to make driving s..
PU
2021Dometic Capital Markets Update 2021
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DOMETIC GROUP AB (PUBL)
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 21 232 M 2 334 M 2 334 M
Net income 2021 1 725 M 190 M 190 M
Net Debt 2021 11 409 M 1 254 M 1 254 M
P/E ratio 2021 18,5x
Yield 2021 2,34%
Capitalization 33 068 M 3 635 M 3 635 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,09x
EV / Sales 2022 1,58x
Nbr of Employees 9 095
Free-Float 94,4%
Chart DOMETIC GROUP AB (PUBL)
Duration : Period :
Dometic Group AB (publ) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DOMETIC GROUP AB (PUBL)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 103,50 SEK
Average target price 149,71 SEK
Spread / Average Target 44,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Juan Vargues President & Chief Executive Officer
Stefan Fristedt Chief Financial Officer
Ulf Fredrik Cappelen Chairman
Anton Lundqvist Chief Technology Officer
Rainer E. Schmückle Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DOMETIC GROUP AB (PUBL)-12.99%3 635
DENSO CORPORATION-8.27%58 112
APTIV PLC-20.06%35 670
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.-0.03%24 295
WEICHAI POWER CO., LTD.-7.99%20 030
CONTINENTAL AG-6.39%19 932