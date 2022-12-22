Dometic : Protects Wild Habitat by Joining the Conservation Alliance

1/14/2021

Elkhart IN - January 15, 2021. Dometic envisions a future with their customers happily enjoying their natural playground. To further the realization of this goal, Dometic joins the Conservation Alliance, a group of companies that support grassroots environmental organizations for the protection of North America's wild places.

Wildlife has halved in less than a generation and natural habitats are being put under increasing pressure. Climate change is leading us into uncharted territory. In teaming up with the Conservation Alliance members, an organization whose vision is to create a planet where wild place, wildlife and people thrive together, Dometic can better preserve the wild places where its products are used.

The like-minded member companies of the Conservation Alliance disburse their collective annual membership dues to a variety of grassroots, community-based environmental organizations who work to protect threatened wild habitat and outdoor recreation spaces. The alliance has helped protect 73 million acres, 3,576 miles of river, removed or halted 36 dams, purchased 18 climbing areas and designated five marine reserves.

Scott Nelson, President of Dometic Americas says; "As an outdoor leisure equipment company, our customers spend their lives in nature. It is our pleasure to support the Conservation Alliance's vision of a planet where wild places, wildlife, and people thrive together. We are dedicated to being part the solution that protects beautiful wild habitats today and for future generations."