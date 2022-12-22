Advanced search
    DOM   SE0007691613

DOMETIC GROUP AB (PUBL)

(DOM)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  06:16 2022-12-22 am EST
67.09 SEK   +0.65%
05:53aDometic : Protects Wild Habitat by Joining the Conservation Alliance
PU
05:43aDometic : partners with Texas based delivery company San Angelo To Go on pilot program
PU
05:23aDometic : Marines Shields Marine Fuel Hose Excels in Permeation Test
PU
Dometic : Protects Wild Habitat by Joining the Conservation Alliance

12/22/2022 | 05:53am EST
1/14/2021 Dometic Protects Wild Habitat by Joining the Conservation Alliance

Elkhart IN - January 15, 2021. Dometic envisions a future with their customers happily enjoying their natural playground. To further the realization of this goal, Dometic joins the Conservation Alliance, a group of companies that support grassroots environmental organizations for the protection of North America's wild places.

Wildlife has halved in less than a generation and natural habitats are being put under increasing pressure. Climate change is leading us into uncharted territory. In teaming up with the Conservation Alliance members, an organization whose vision is to create a planet where wild place, wildlife and people thrive together, Dometic can better preserve the wild places where its products are used.

The like-minded member companies of the Conservation Alliance disburse their collective annual membership dues to a variety of grassroots, community-based environmental organizations who work to protect threatened wild habitat and outdoor recreation spaces. The alliance has helped protect 73 million acres, 3,576 miles of river, removed or halted 36 dams, purchased 18 climbing areas and designated five marine reserves.

Scott Nelson, President of Dometic Americas says; "As an outdoor leisure equipment company, our customers spend their lives in nature. It is our pleasure to support the Conservation Alliance's vision of a planet where wild places, wildlife, and people thrive together. We are dedicated to being part the solution that protects beautiful wild habitats today and for future generations."

Attachments

Disclaimer

Dometic Group AB published this content on 22 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 December 2022 10:52:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 29 939 M 2 873 M 2 873 M
Net income 2022 1 885 M 181 M 181 M
Net Debt 2022 15 301 M 1 468 M 1 468 M
P/E ratio 2022 11,3x
Yield 2022 3,01%
Capitalization 21 298 M 2 044 M 2 044 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,22x
EV / Sales 2023 1,20x
Nbr of Employees 8 366
Free-Float 99,4%
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 66,66 SEK
Average target price 104,71 SEK
Spread / Average Target 57,1%
Managers and Directors
Juan Vargues President & Chief Executive Officer
Stefan Fristedt Chief Financial Officer
Ulf Fredrik Cappelen Chairman
Anton Lundqvist Chief Technology Officer
Eva Irene Karlsson Head-Group Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DOMETIC GROUP AB (PUBL)-43.96%2 044
DENSO CORPORATION-27.54%39 366
APTIV PLC-42.93%25 388
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.-25.53%15 976
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO.,LTD-20.24%14 567
FUYAO GLASS INDUSTRY GROUP CO., LTD.-22.27%12 859