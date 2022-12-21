Advanced search
    DOM   SE0007691613

DOMETIC GROUP AB (PUBL)

(DOM)
2022-12-21
66.46 SEK   +1.90%
Dometic : SeaStar

12/21/2022 | 10:29am EST
2/9/2019 SeaStar Solutions announces name change to Dometic Marine

The global leisure marine company, SeaStar Solutions® has re-branded itself as Dometic Marine and is now integrated to the Dometic Group.

All former SeaStar Solutions' premises across North America have changed their name to Dometic Marine and all employees will now be identified as Dometic.

The entire organization is now part of the Dometic Group structure and all assets including digital presence has started to move over to the Dometic Group website.

At this year's IBEX show, a professional marine event, Dometic will showcase the first completely rebranded booth featuring all products from Dometic, legacy SeaStar Solutions and Dometic Blinds as one family, all in one space.

Peter Kjellberg, Chief Marketing Officer, Dometic Group says, "Since the acquisition of SeaStar Solutions in November 2017, SeaStar Solutions has shown steady growth and its innovative products have been supporting our business in the leisure marine segment. Together, as Dometic Marine, we continue to serve our customers with the best solutions in the industry."

Eric Fetchko, President of Dometic Marine Americas says, "With 76 years of history and dedication to command and control for boaters, SeaStar Solutions has accumulated industry leading technologies and knowledge in the market. With the new name, Dometic Marine, we will continue this journey and intend to expand our business even further."

Disclaimer

Dometic Group AB published this content on 21 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 December 2022 15:28:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 29 939 M 2 867 M 2 867 M
Net income 2022 1 885 M 181 M 181 M
Net Debt 2022 15 301 M 1 465 M 1 465 M
P/E ratio 2022 11,1x
Yield 2022 3,08%
Capitalization 20 838 M 1 996 M 1 996 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,21x
EV / Sales 2023 1,19x
Nbr of Employees 8 366
Free-Float 99,4%
Chart DOMETIC GROUP AB (PUBL)
Duration : Period :
Dometic Group AB (publ) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DOMETIC GROUP AB (PUBL)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 65,22 SEK
Average target price 104,71 SEK
Spread / Average Target 60,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Juan Vargues President & Chief Executive Officer
Stefan Fristedt Chief Financial Officer
Ulf Fredrik Cappelen Chairman
Anton Lundqvist Chief Technology Officer
Eva Irene Karlsson Head-Group Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DOMETIC GROUP AB (PUBL)-44.33%1 996
DENSO CORPORATION-27.54%39 366
APTIV PLC-43.19%25 388
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.-25.53%15 976
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO.,LTD-20.63%14 567
FUYAO GLASS INDUSTRY GROUP CO., LTD.-22.27%12 859