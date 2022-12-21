Dometic : SeaStar

2/9/2019

The global leisure marine company, SeaStar Solutions® has re-branded itself as Dometic Marine and is now integrated to the Dometic Group.

All former SeaStar Solutions' premises across North America have changed their name to Dometic Marine and all employees will now be identified as Dometic.

The entire organization is now part of the Dometic Group structure and all assets including digital presence has started to move over to the Dometic Group website.

At this year's IBEX show, a professional marine event, Dometic will showcase the first completely rebranded booth featuring all products from Dometic, legacy SeaStar Solutions and Dometic Blinds as one family, all in one space.



Peter Kjellberg, Chief Marketing Officer, Dometic Group says, "Since the acquisition of SeaStar Solutions in November 2017, SeaStar Solutions has shown steady growth and its innovative products have been supporting our business in the leisure marine segment. Together, as Dometic Marine, we continue to serve our customers with the best solutions in the industry."

Eric Fetchko, President of Dometic Marine Americas says, "With 76 years of history and dedication to command and control for boaters, SeaStar Solutions has accumulated industry leading technologies and knowledge in the market. With the new name, Dometic Marine, we will continue this journey and intend to expand our business even further."