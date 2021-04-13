Log in
DOMETIC GROUP AB (PUBL)

(DOM)
Dometic : Bulletin from the Annual Shareholders' Meeting of Dometic Group AB (publ)

04/13/2021 | 04:17am EDT
The annual shareholders' meeting of Dometic Group AB (publ) was held on Tuesday, April 13, 2021. As a precautionary measure to reduce the risk of spreading covid-19, the annual shareholders' meeting was held by advance voting, so called postal voting, in accordance with temporary legislation.

Income Statement and Balance Sheet and Discharge of Liability

The annual shareholders' meeting adopted the income statement and balance sheet and the consolidated income statement and balance sheet for the financial year 2020as presented. The members of the board of directorsand the company's CEO were discharged from liability in respect of their management of the company's business during the period covered by the annual report.

Dividend

In accordance with the proposal by the board of directors, the annual shareholders' meeting resolved on a dividend to the shareholders of SEK 2.30 per share.It was further resolved that the record date for the dividend should be Thursday, April 15, 2021, which means that the dividend is expected to be distributed by Euroclear Sweden AB on Tuesday April 20, 2021.

Board of Directors and External Auditor

In accordance with the proposal by the nomination committee, the annual shareholders' meeting resolved that the board of directors shall consist of eight members with no deputies and that the company shall have a registered auditing firm as auditor, without deputy auditor.

In accordance with the proposal by the nomination committee, the board members Fredrik Cappelen, Erik Olsson, Heléne Vibbleus, Jacqueline Hoogerbrugge, Magnus Yngen, Peter Sjölander and Rainer E. Schmückle were re-elected and Mengmeng Du was newly elected as members of the board of directors for the period up to the end of the 2022 annual shareholders' meeting. In accordance with the proposal by the nomination committee, Fredrik Cappelen was re-elected as chairman of the board of directors.

In accordance with the proposal by the nomination committee, the auditing firm PricewaterhouseCoopers AB was re-elected as auditor for the period until the end of the 2022 annual shareholders' meeting. The authorized public accountant Anna Rosendal will remain auditor in charge.

Fees and remuneration

In accordance with the proposal by the nomination committee, the annual shareholders' meeting resolved that remuneration to the board of directors for the period up until the 2022 annual shareholders' meeting shall be paid in an amount of SEK 1,100,000 to the chairman of the board of directors and SEK 450,000 to each of the other members of the board of directors who are not employed by the company. In addition, remuneration for committee work shall be paid by SEK 150,000 to the chairman of the audit committee and SEK 75,000 to each of the other committee members and by SEK 100,000 to the chairman of the remuneration committee and SEK 50,000 to each of the other committee members. As a result, the total remuneration, including remuneration for committee work and based on the proposed composition of the committees, amounts to SEK 4,750,000, which is an increase by SEK 880,000 compared to last year.

In accordance with the proposal by the nomination committee, it was resolved that remuneration to the auditor shall be paid in accordance with approved invoices within the auditor's quotation.

The annual shareholders' meeting also resolved to approve the board of directors' remuneration report.

Issuance of new shares

In accordance with the proposal by the board of directors, the annual shareholders' meeting authorized the board of directors to resolve to issue, on one or several occasions until the next annual shareholders' meeting, new shares corresponding to a maximum of ten per cent of the total number of shares in the company, with or without deviation from the shareholders' pre-emptive right. Such resolution may provide for payment in cash, against set-off of claims or in kind. The purpose of the authorization is to enable payment through the issuance of own shares in connection with potential corporate acquisitions as well as to raise capital in order to finance such acquisitions.

Articles of association

In accordance with the proposal by the board of directors, the annual shareholders' meeting resolved to amend the articles of association. In addition to some minor changes in order to align the articles of association with legislative changes, the amendments enable the company to hold general meetings by postal voting and/or by collecting proxies.

Nomination Committee

The annual shareholders' meeting resolved to adopt principles for appointment of the nomination committee in accordance with the proposal by the nomination committee. The principles shall apply until further notice and, in summary, provide that the nomination committee shall be composed of the chairman of the board of directors together with one representative of each of the three largest shareholders, based on ownership in the company as of August 31.

****

Minutes from the annual shareholders' meeting will be published on www.dometic.com no later than April 27, 2021.

For additional information, please contact
Rikard Tunedal, Head of Investor Relations
Tel: +46 730 56 97 35, Email: ir@dometicgroup.com

Disclaimer

Dometic Group AB published this content on 13 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 April 2021 08:16:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
