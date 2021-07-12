Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sweden
  4. Nasdaq Stockholm
  5. Dometic Group AB (publ)
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DOM   SE0007691613

DOMETIC GROUP AB (PUBL)

(DOM)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 07/12 07:19:30 am
152.4 SEK   -0.36%
07:04aDOMETIC  : x Cake emerges as the best of best in Automotive Brand Contest
PU
07/08DOMETIC GROUP AB (PUBL) : The trend should regain control
07/06DOMETIC  : acquires Büttner Elektronik GmbH
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Dometic : x Cake emerges as the best of best in Automotive Brand Contest

07/12/2021 | 07:04am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The German Design Council's ABC Awards 2021 distinguishes outstanding design and communication work in all fields and disciplines in the world of mobility. The jury this year has presented awards in the three main categories: 'Transportation,' 'Mobility & Innovation,' and 'Communication,' along with four special categories.

A groundbreaking climate-controlled delivery box, the Dometic Delibox mounted on the utility platform Ösa by CAKE, the Swedish manufacturer of lightweight electric motorcycles, won this high-profile international award in the Automotive Brand Contest, Best of Best 2021.

The Dometic x Cake concept
Dometic DeliBox is a climate-controlled container serving the needs for both hot and cold foods. Together with its robust, generous and practical construction, it was designed for stability, safety, hygiene and cleanliness. The container is carried by the Cake Ösa and shares power from the same forceful battery, running the bike. It shows to be more than 50% more efficient compared to pedals or cars. Combining the aspects of sustainability, quality, efficiency and satisfactions, it's a true Game Changer.

Statement of the jury
The flexible basic concept of »CAKE« allows new application concepts to be generated in a short time, such as in this case the electrically driven delivery vehicle for food to be cooled or heated. The integration of the cooling box, which blends harmoniously with the robust basic design of the electric motorbike, has been beautifully solved in terms of form. This creates another exciting variant that impressively proves how great the potential of this fantastic concept is, sensibly combining sustainability, quality and efficiency with special application concepts.

Disclaimer

Dometic Group AB published this content on 12 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 July 2021 11:03:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about DOMETIC GROUP AB (PUBL)
07:04aDOMETIC  : x Cake emerges as the best of best in Automotive Brand Contest
PU
07/06DOMETIC  : acquires Büttner Elektronik GmbH
PU
07/02DOMETIC  : acquires Büttner Elektronik GmbH
AQ
07/02DOMETIC GROUP AB (OM : DOM) acquired Büttner Elektronik GmbH.
CI
07/01DOMETIC  : Invitation to conference call and webcast presentation of Dometic's i..
AQ
06/30DOMETIC  : Change in number of shares and votes in Dometic Group AB (publ)
AQ
06/21ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : BT Group, FIGS, Intel, Ocado, Rio Tinto...
06/02DOMETIC  : Raises $405 Million to Fund Future Acquisitions
MT
06/01DOMETIC GROUP AB (PUBL)  : has successfully completed a directed issue of 23,666..
AQ
06/01Dometic Group to Seek Acquisitions
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 20 392 M 2 374 M 2 374 M
Net income 2021 1 875 M 218 M 218 M
Net Debt 2021 5 196 M 605 M 605 M
P/E ratio 2021 25,5x
Yield 2021 1,65%
Capitalization 48 868 M 5 692 M 5 690 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,65x
EV / Sales 2022 2,38x
Nbr of Employees 6 995
Free-Float 94,4%
Chart DOMETIC GROUP AB (PUBL)
Duration : Period :
Dometic Group AB (publ) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DOMETIC GROUP AB (PUBL)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 152,95 SEK
Average target price 165,13 SEK
Spread / Average Target 7,96%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Juan Vargues President & Chief Executive Officer
Stefan Fristedt Chief Financial Officer
Ulf Fredrik Cappelen Chairman
Anton Lundqvist Chief Technology Officer
Rainer E. Schmückle Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DOMETIC GROUP AB (PUBL)40.39%5 545
DENSO CORPORATION20.59%54 421
APTIV PLC19.43%42 130
CONTINENTAL AG-2.15%30 575
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.25.26%28 451
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO.,LTD8.22%23 908