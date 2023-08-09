Through this partnership, all Qwest M-Class Twin Tube models and Qwest Q3V Triple Tube models will feature Dometic's innovative, award-winning steering system as standard equipment. In addition, XPA steering will be offered as a premium factory option on all other Apex Pontoon models with outboard power from 90 to 200HP.

Dometic has announced an agreement with leading boat builder Apex Marine, Inc. that will bring the comfort, ease, and sportscar-like control of SeaStar Xtreme Power Assist (XPA) Steering and Electric Power Steering (EPS) to a whole new class of popular vessels.

For the Qwest Q3X Triple Tube, the package will come standard with Dometic's advanced Electric Power Steering (EPS) for the ultimate in precision steering control and smooth operation.

Dealers from across the country, industry partners and the boating press learned this news during the Apex 2024 Homecoming Event, held August 6-8 in Saint Louis, Michigan. Among the highlights of the three-day event was the opportunity to demo drive several new-for-2024 Qwest Pontoon boat models on nearby Crystal Lake in central Michigan.

"We are honored that Apex Marine will be offering our XPA and EPS Steering as standard equipment across many of its premium models," said President of Dometic's Marine Segment, Eric Fetchko. "We developed this electric power assisted steering as a practical and affordable way to deliver a better on-water experience for boaters. It's also very significant that the premium Q3X triple tube package will include our state-of-the-art EPS technology, as this is an emerging market for our flagship steering solution. We are proud to see our technologies provide Apex Marine customers with effortless steering control and enhanced driver confidence," added Fetchko.

"We have many years of experience working with Dometic and SeaStar steering products, so we're fully confident that this new system has been engineered, built and rigorously tested to perform over the long haul in harsh marine conditions," said Jon Miller, Apex Marine Vice President, Product Development.

"Apex Marine has a reputation among dealers and customers for pioneering new and innovative features that enhance the boating lifestyle," added Russ Hafner, Vice President Sales & Marketing. "We are excited about raising the bar even higher with the integration of Dometic's XPA and EPS steering on our premium pontoon boats."

Dometic introduced XPA Steering in 2021 to bring the smooth, effortless, and precise control of electric power-assisted steering to a popular class of boats with mechanical cable steering and single outboard power from 90 to 200 horsepower. Once installed, the cable steering only turns the power assist unit, while an innovative electric steering actuator actually turns the engine load. This reduces steering effort to levels like Dometic's Electronic Power Steering, with instant response to wheel inputs and consistent steering feel from Port to Starboard.

Dometic engineered XPA Steering with both new builds and retrofits in mind. It easily integrates with any existing SeaStar rack or rotary cable system, including both standard and tilt helms. This design makes it an ideal driving experience upgrade for pontoon boats and aluminum fishing boats.

To learn more about Qwest Pontoon models featuring standard or optional Dometic power steering, visit Apexmarineinc.com.