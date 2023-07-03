Domiki Kritis SA is a Greece-based company active in the construction sector. Its range of activities includes plumbing, irrigation and underground projects, building constructions, port and road construction projects, as well as the management and exploitation of properties in the real estate sector. Its plumbing, irrigation and underground projects include excavation work, underground rainwater channel construction, flood protection works, and the construction of water supply and sewerage networks. The building projects include airport buildings, hotels and school complexes. The port construction works include ports, marinas and fishing shelters. The road projects include highways, junctions and bridges. Its subsidiaries are mainly active in the hotel and tourist sector, public works construction, production and trade of building materials, exploitation of quarries and quarry products, and in the real estate and energy sector. In April 2013, it divested its 50% stake in VEEK SA.