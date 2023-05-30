Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Dominari Holdings Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DOMH   US0088753043

DOMINARI HOLDINGS INC.

(DOMH)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  01:59:06 2023-05-26 pm EDT
2.540 USD   +0.79%
08:01aKyle Wool, CEO of Dominari Securities, To Appear on Fox Business' Varnay & Co. Today
PR
05/26Dominari : Current Report - Form 8-K
PU
05/24Dominari Inc. Expands Kyle Wool's Role at Company to Include CEO of Dominari Securities
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Kyle Wool, CEO of Dominari Securities, To Appear on Fox Business' Varnay & Co. Today

05/30/2023 | 08:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dominari Holdings Inc., d/b/a Dominari Inc. (Nasdaq: DOMH) announced that Kyle Wool, CEO of Dominari Securities LLC, its wholly-owned broker-dealer and registered investment advisor subsidiary, is scheduled to appear as a guest this morning on "Varney & Co." during the 9 am to 10 am time period. "Varnay & Co." is Fox Business' highly rated program that breaks down the latest in financial news and political headlines. Mr. Wool will provide expert opinion on numerous topics impacting the broader economy and investor community. This will be his third appearance on the show during the last six months.

Mr. Wool has deep experience in the financial services and banking sectors having held senior level roles across many of Wall St.'s top firms including Morgan Stanley, Oppenheimer, and Revere Securities. He currently is also a board member of the Dominari Inc.

Dominari Securities is a full-service boutique investment bank catering to growth-minded, high-net worth individuals, family offices, small-to-midsized institutions, entrepreneurs, and founders.

Dominari Securities LLC's Mission Statement:

Dominari Securities LLC, a principal subsidiary of Dominari Holdings Inc., is a dynamic, forward-thinking financial services company that seeks to create wealth for all stakeholders by capitalizing on emerging trends in the financial services sector and identifying early-stage future opportunities that are expected to generate a high rate of return for investors.

Securities Brokerage and Registered Investment Adviser Services are offered through Dominari Securities LLC, a Member of FINRA, MSRB and SIPC. Securities brokerage, investment adviser and other non-bank deposit investments are not FDIC insured and may lose some or all of the principal invested. You can check the background of Dominari Securities and its registered investment professionals and review its SEC Form CRS on FINRA's BrokerCheck site at https://brokercheck.finra.org .Information for Dominari Securities LLC and its registered investment professionals as well as its SEC Form CRS may also be found on FINRA's BrokerCheck site.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "continue," "predict," "forecast," "project," "plan," "intend" or similar expressions, or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations, are forward-looking statements. While the Company believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on any such forward-looking statements, which are based on information available to us on the date of this release. These forward-looking statements are based upon current estimates and assumptions and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including without limitation those set forth in the Company's filings with the SEC, which include but are not limited to the Risk Factors set forth in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 and its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2023 relating to its business. Thus, actual results could be materially different. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Contact:
Investor Relations
Hayden IR
Brett Maas, Managing Partner
Phone: (646) 536-7331
Email: brett@haydenir.com
www.haydenir.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kyle-wool-ceo-of-dominari-securities-to-appear-on-fox-business-varnay--co-today-301837144.html

SOURCE Dominari Holdings Inc.


© PRNewswire 2023
All news about DOMINARI HOLDINGS INC.
08:01aKyle Wool, CEO of Dominari Securities, To Appear on Fox Business' Varnay & Co. Today
PR
05/26Dominari : Current Report - Form 8-K
PU
05/24Dominari Inc. Expands Kyle Wool's Role at Company to Include CEO of Dominari Securities
PR
05/24Dominari Holdings Inc. Appoints Kyle Wool as CEO of Dominari Securities LLC
CI
05/19North American Morning Briefing: Powell on Tap -2-
DJ
05/11Dominari Holdings Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2..
CI
05/05Dominari Holdings Inc. Appoints Matthew B. McCullough as the General Counsel
CI
04/28Dominari Financial CEO, Kyle Wool, Scheduled to Appear on Fox Business Network's 'Morni..
AQ
04/27Dominari Financial CEO, Kyle Wool, Scheduled to Appear on Fox Business Network's "Morni..
PR
04/18Dominari Holdings Unit Acquires Broker Team With $700 Million in Assets Under Managemen..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DOMINARI HOLDINGS INC.
More recommendations
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer