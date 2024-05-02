CVOW construction has not been delayed or stayed, and any representation to the contrary is false

Erroneous news releases blatantly and grossly misrepresent the facts

The company strongly believes that the plaintiffs' petition is without merit

CVOW remains on schedule and on budget consistent with previously disclosed timelines and costs

RICHMOND, Va., May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE: D), today announced that any reports that the Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind (CVOW) project has been delayed are false and grossly misrepresent the facts.

On April 29, anti-wind groups filed a petition in the United States District Court for the District of Columbia seeking to delay CVOW construction using the same meritless arguments as have already been rejected before by the courts, including last week by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the First Circuit in relation to an offshore wind project in Massachusetts. Dominion Energy strongly believes that the project's biological opinion is compliant with all legal requirements and expects to prevail against the request for a construction delay.

Consistent with the construction schedule, installation of monopiles by the DEME-operated vessel "Orion" is expected to commence between May 6 and May 8. Therefore, any suggestion that any legal action has caused a delay to the construction timeline as of May 1, 2024, is false.

