DOMINION ENERGY, INC.

DOMINION ENERGY, INC.

(D)
News 
All News

Dominion Acquires Solar Energy Project in Ohio From Invenergy

01/19/2021 | 02:53pm EST
By Michael Dabaie

Dominion Energy said one of its subsidiaries acquired the 150-megawatt Hardin solar generating facility, which recently entered service in Hardin County, Ohio, from Invenergy.

Dominion said Facebook Inc. will take the electricity generated at the facility as well as the renewable energy credits under a long-term agreement signed prior to the project's construction.

Dominion said this marks its first solar energy investment in Ohio, where the company owns and operates a Cleveland-based natural gas local distribution company. Dominion owns solar arrays in nine other states, including in North Carolina, South Carolina and Utah.

Dominion Energy said it closed on the deal in 2020, and construction activities were completed in December.

