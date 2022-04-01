Dominion Energy : A message from Our Leadership to You.

Dominion Energy previously announced that our company will reach net zero emissions across our entire operations by 2050. It's our goal to be the most sustainable energy company in the country. Did you know you can lower your bill and reduce carbon emissions by weatherizing your home and investing in energy efficient appliances? Learn more at www.dominionenergy.com, key words Save Energy.

use of Zero Emissions Vacuum and Compression (ZEVAC®) Dominion Energy North Carolina continues to reduce emissions by leveraging innovative technology such as the

to keep methane gas in our system and out of the atmosphere during maintenance and inspection activity. Previously, methane gas was vented into the atmosphere during this type of work.

In addition, Dominion Energy is committed to passing on

the importance of sustainability for future generations through its partnership with the National Theater for Children to bring The Time Energy Trek, an interactive livestream performance, to schools across North Carolinas to teach children about the importance of saving energy and ways to conserve natural gas.