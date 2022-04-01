Log in
    D   US25746U1097

DOMINION ENERGY, INC.

(D)
  Report
Cours estimé en temps réel.  Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  04/01 02:50:53 pm EDT
85.51 USD   +0.64%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Dominion Energy : A message from Our Leadership to You.

04/01/2022 | 02:28pm EDT
Dominion Energy previously announced that our company will reach net zero emissions across our entire operations by 2050. It's our goal to be the most sustainable energy company in the country. Did you know you can lower your bill and reduce carbon emissions by weatherizing your home and investing in energy efficient appliances? Learn more at www.dominionenergy.com, key words Save Energy.

Dominion Energy North Carolina continues to reduce emissions by leveraging innovative technology such as theuse of Zero Emissions Vacuum and Compression (ZEVAC®)to keep methane gas in our system and out of the atmosphere during maintenance and inspection activity. Previously, methane gas was vented into the atmosphere during this type of work. In addition, Dominion Energy is committed to passing on the importance of sustainability for future generations through its partnership with the National Theater for Children to bring The Time Energy Trek, an interactive livestream performance, to schools across North Carolinas to teach children about the importance of saving energy and ways to conserve natural gas.

Disclaimer

Dominion Energy Inc. published this content on 01 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2022 18:27:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 16 149 M - -
Net income 2022 3 321 M - -
Net Debt 2022 43 185 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 20,6x
Yield 2022 3,16%
Capitalization 68 883 M 68 883 M -
EV / Sales 2022 6,94x
EV / Sales 2023 6,90x
Nbr of Employees 17 100
Free-Float 99,7%
Technical analysis trends DOMINION ENERGY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 84,97 $
Average target price 86,76 $
Spread / Average Target 2,11%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert M. Blue Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
James R. Chapman CFO, Treasurer & Senior Vice President
Diane Leopold Chief Operating Officer & Executive VP
Carlos M. Brown Chief Compliance Officer, SVP & General Counsel
Michael D. Frederick Senior Vice PresidentAdministrative Services
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.8.16%68 883
NEXTERA ENERGY-9.27%166 264
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION6.44%85 967
SOUTHERN COMPANY5.72%76 877
IBERDROLA, S.A.-4.71%70 019
ENEL S.P.A.-13.88%68 498