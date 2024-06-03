Dominion Energy Announces New Safety Protocols for Visitors at Lake Murray Park

CAYCE, S.C. (June 3, 2024) - Effective June 8, Dominion Energy will have additional safety measures in place for visitors at Lake Murray Public Park. These will include the following:

Pedestrian access will no longer be permitted at the Lexington side recreation area.

Visitors must use their vehicles to enter the park during operating hours from 11 a.m.-8 p.m. weekdays, and 10 a.m.-8 p.m. on weekends.

When the parking lot is full, no additional visitors will be permitted to enter. Visitors will not be allowed to wait for a parking space outside the gate or on North Lake Drive due to the traffic congestion this creates.

"We apologize for the inconvenience this may cause, and we thank everyone for their patience," said Billy Chastain, manager of lake management for Dominion Energy South Carolina. "We want everyone to be able to enjoy our parks, but the amount of visitors and heavy traffic congestion are causing public safety concerns. Safety must remain our top priority."

The new safety protocols will continue until the park closes for the season after Labor Day, Sept. 2.

About Dominion Energy

About 4.5 million customers in 13 states energize their homes and businesses with electricity or natural gas from Dominion Energy (NYSE: D), headquartered in Richmond, Va. The company is committed to providing reliable, affordable, and increasingly clean energy every day and to achieving Net Zero emissions by 2050. Please visit DominionEnergy.com to learn more.