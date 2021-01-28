Dominion Energy Awards Grants to Nonprofits Supporting Conservation, Environmental Education in North Carolina

GASTONIA, N.C.-Whether it's conserving a wetland, completing a maritime forest trail or stoking students' interest in clean energy, this year's Dominion Energy environmental stewardship grants will support initiatives benefitting communities from the Triangle to the coast.

'The natural diversity in our state is a treasure to all those who call North Carolina home. Making natural habitats and clean energy education accessible is key to passing on the importance of sustainability for future generations,' said Shaun Randall, general manager of gas operations for Dominion Energy North Carolina.

This year's grants include support for:

Friends of the Durham Public Schools Hub Farm is receiving $25,000 for students to enjoy science programs about wetland ecosystems and hands-on activities at the farm.

North Carolina Aquarium Society will be granted $25,000 to complete the restoration of a maritime forest trail on Roanoke Island to highlight this endangered ecosystem, including the creation of educational signage.

North Carolina Agricultural Foundation is being awarded $10,000 for its annual NC 4-H Electric Congress, where students will learn about energy conservation and renewable energy as well as develop important life and leadership skills.

Dominion Energy has awarded $1.3 million in grants through its philanthropic arm, the Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation, to 118 organizations working to improve natural spaces or teach about the environment. Since 2003, Dominion Energy has donated nearly $34 million to a wide variety of environmental projects across its footprint.

The full list of 2020 Environmental Education and Stewardship Grants and additional program information are available at dominionenergy.com/envirogrants.

