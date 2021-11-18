Log in
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.

Dominion Energy : Bill Assistance Available for Dominion Energy Customers this Heating Season

11/18/2021 | 03:43pm EST
Bill Assistance Available for Dominion Energy Customers this Heating Season
- Assistance available through Dominion Energy's Heat Care Fund and other programs
- Customers can support their neighbors through a contribution to the Heat Care Fund

GASTONIA, N.C. (Nov. 18, 2021) - With cold temperatures on the way, Dominion Energy is reminding customers of the various assistance programs that are available to help with their heating bills.

The Heat Care Fund is a nearly four-decade partnership between Dominion Energy and The Salvation Army that provides heating bill assistance to senior citizens, disabled individuals and low-income customers across the company's natural gas service area.

"We want to make sure all of our customers stay warm this winter, including those who need financial assistance," said Rusty Harris, Vice President and General Manager of Dominion Energy North Carolina's natural gas business. "In addition to the Heat Care Fund, we offer payment plans and help connect our customers to other agencies that offer assistance. It's all about neighbors helping neighbors in their time of need."

The company makes an annual donation to the Heat Care Fund and matches employee and customer contributions up to $20,000. All funds are administered by The Salvation Army and go directly to those in need. Through the company's support, the program has provided $4 million in assistance to North Carolinians in need.

Eligible customers may apply for Heat Care funding at their local Salvation Army agency. Customers interested in supporting the program can make a monthly contribution or a one-time donation here.

Additional assistance options are available online at dominionenergync.com/assistance or by simply dialing 2-1-1. Additional options include:

  • The N.C. HOPE Program - This state program provides assistance to low-income renters to help avoid evictions and utility disconnections. Online applications and eligibility requirements are available at hope.nc.gov or by calling (888) 9ASK-HOPE or (888) 927-5467.
  • Payment Plans - If a customer is having trouble paying their bill, the company will help them determine the best option for their unique situation. Both short-term payment extensions and long-term payment plans are available.

Visit our pandemic response page for additional information about what Dominion Energy is doing to support customers facing financial hardship.

About Dominion Energy
More than 7 million customers in 16 states energize their homes and businesses with electricity or natural gas from Dominion Energy (NYSE: D), headquartered in Richmond, Va. The company is committed to sustainable, reliable, affordable and safe energy and to achieving net zero carbon dioxide and methane emissions from its power generation and gas infrastructure operations by 2050. Please visit DominionEnergy.com to learn more.

For further information: Persida Montanez, 919-819-1325, persida.montanez@dominionenergy.com

Dominion Energy Inc. published this content on 18 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 November 2021 20:42:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
