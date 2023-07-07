By Paul Ziobro

Dominion Energy on Friday borrowed $750 million from new term loan facilities to repay debt and for general corporate purposes, the company said in a Securities and Exchange Commission filing.

The Richmond, Va.-based power company said that it entered into two, $600 million term loan facilities on Thursday that mature on July 5, 2024.

Dominion last week cut its operating earnings guidance range for the second quarter, citing the estimated impact of mild weather, unplanned outages and lower costs.

Write to Paul Ziobro at paul.ziobro@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-07-23 1724ET