RICHMOND, Va., March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nonprofit and educational organizations within Dominion Energy's service areas are encouraged to apply for grants from the Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation.

Starting this year, the foundation has adopted a new application process and will now accept grant requests twice per year – once in the spring and once in the fall. The spring grant application period is currently open and closes at 5 p.m. EST on April 2. Decisions will be announced in June.

Grants will be awarded to support programs and specific projects that focus on human needs, environmental stewardship, education, and community vitality.

Dominion Energy and its charitable foundation gave more than $46 million to support charitable causes in 2023.

"Nonprofit organizations work hard every day to address a variety of community needs and opportunities. These grants will help them make an even greater impact for good," said Hunter A. Applewhite, President of the Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation. "Supporting local organizations is a part of our commitment to support the communities Dominion Energy serves."

Funding is available to organizations within geographic areas where Dominion Energy provides electricity or natural gas service or has significant facilities or business interests. These include Virginia, South Carolina, northeastern North Carolina, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and West Virginia.

For details, visit: https://www.dominionenergy.com/our-company/customers-and-community/charitable-foundation/applying-for-a-grant.

About the Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation

About 6 million customers in 15 states energize their homes and businesses with electricity or natural gas from Dominion Energy (NYSE: D). Through its Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation as well as EnergyShare and other programs, Dominion Energy contributed $46.7 million in 2023 to community causes. The Foundation supports nonprofit causes that meet basic human needs, protect the environment, promote education, and encourage community vitality. Please visit www.DominionEnergy.com to learn more.

