Dominion Energy Continues DE&I Journey
PR
Dominion Energy Releases Annual Sustainability and Corporate Responsibility Report
PR
Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation Commits Over $1 Million To 7 Universities To Support Promesa : Hispanic Higher Education Initiative
PR
Dominion Energy Continues DE&I Journey

09/29/2022 | 12:01pm EDT
  • Company publishes the second annual Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Report
  • Increases diverse hiring and workforce representation again
  • Ranked Best Employer for Diversity

RICHMOND, Va., Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dominion Energy today released its second annual report on diversity, equity and inclusion (DE&I). The report shows the company made continued progress in all three areas in 2021. Of particular note, the company has increased diverse hiring, diverse workforce representation, spending with diverse suppliers, and support for organizations that promote DE&I. 

"Diversity is a strength. To succeed, we know we must attract, develop, and retain the best talent, casting a wide net to achieve the best result," said Robert M. Blue, Dominion Energy's chair, president and chief executive officer. "Diverse teams are more creative, thoughtful, and resilient. They also create better business outcomes. These are the attributes our customers and shareholders need us to have. This is our competitive advantage."

Among the report's highlights, Dominion Energy has:

  • Increased diverse hiring from 50.7% to 57.5% and increased diverse workforce representation to 35.5% in 2021.
  • Committed to increasing diverse workforce representation to 40% by 2026, and is on track to achieve that goal.
  • Spent $1 billion with diverse suppliers in 2021 — a 24.5% increase over 2020.
  • Contributed $11.4 million to organizations that support DE&I — including $5.3 million for the HBCU Promise and $530,000 in Educational Equity Scholarships.
  • Been rated among the Best Employers for Diversity by Forbes Magazine
  • Been named among the Best Places to Work for LGBTQ+ Equality (Human Rights Campaign).
  • Joined forces with the Hispanic Association of Colleges and Universities (HACU) to create the Building Hispanic Talent Initiative — a three-year, $2-million initiative to increase educational equity.

Learn more by visiting dei.dominionenergy.com.

About Dominion Energy 

About 7 million customers in 15 states energize their homes and businesses with electricity or natural gas from Dominion Energy (NYSE: D), headquartered in Richmond, Va. The company is committed to safely providing reliable, affordable and sustainable energy and to achieving Net Zero emissions by 2050. Please visit DominionEnergy.com to learn more.

 

 

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dominion-energy-continues-dei-journey-301636944.html

SOURCE Dominion Energy


© PRNewswire 2022
