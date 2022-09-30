Advanced search
Dominion Energy : Crews Working Around the Clock to Restore Power In Response to Ian

09/30/2022 | 12:24pm EDT
Dominion Energy Crews Working Around the Clock to Restore Power In Response to Ian
Rest assured, we will work safely and as quickly as we can until every one of our customers has their power restored.

CAYCE, S.C. - Dominion Energy continues its response to Hurricane Ian, which has resulted in sporadic, fluctuating outages for its customers in South Carolina - peaking at approximately 16,000 about 11 a.m. Friday morning due to heavy rain and high winds. The most affected customers are in the Charleston areas.

"We're starting to see conditions quickly deteriorate as a result of Ian's impact, and this storm is far from over," said Keller Kissam, president of Dominion Energy South Carolina. "Our crews worked through Thursday night and Friday morning, but with the current dangerous conditions in our coastal areas, we've had to send our crews to a safe location. Rest assured, we will work safely and as quickly as we can until every one of our customers has their power restored. We appreciate our customers' patience and support."

Crew members, vehicles and equipment are staged across the company's service territory. This includes approximately 240 additional crew members and contract resources from Dominion Energy Virginia as well as contract line workers from Tennessee and Maryland. The company remains in contact with neighboring utilities and contract companies to secure additional resources if needed.

Lake Murray is currently below normal levels due to the dry weather this summer. Dominion Energy continues to release a moderate amount of water in a controlled manner as part of its normal operations while also monitoring the storm. The company is prepared to make any additional adjustments if needed.

Dominion Energy urges customers to stay safe and be informed:

  • Download the Dominion Energy app. The fastest way to report or track an outage is using the Dominion Energy app, which is free in the Apple and Google Play stores. Customers may also report outages by going to DominionEnergy.com or calling 800-251-7234.
  • Stay away from downed power lines. Always assume downed power lines are energized and dangerous. Keep in mind the downed lines may not always be visible and use extra caution when walking outside after a storm. Please remain at least 30 feet away and ensure that others avoid the downed line. South Carolina customers should call 888-333-4465 right away to report a downed power line.
  • Use caution when operating a portable generator. Be sure they are fueled, tested and connected in a well-ventilated area outdoors. Improper use of a generator could be life-threatening for customers and crews working to restore power.
  • Don't turn off natural gas service. Natural gas lines are typically not impacted during a hurricane or severe winds, so natural gas service is rarely interrupted. Customers should leave their natural gas service on, even in the event of an evacuation. Leaving natural gas meters on helps to maintain proper pressure in the gas piping within homes or businesses and can prevent water from entering the lines should flooding occur Customers may choose to turn off gas to individual appliances at the supply valve near each unit. However, the valve at the gas meter should be turned on or off only by qualified Dominion Energy representatives or emergency personnel.
  • Follow Dominion Energy on Twitter at @DomEnergySC. The company is providing regular updates and additional tips to help keep customers informed and safe.

Customers can get real-time outage updates at Outage Map (dominionenergysc.com). For more information about Dominion Energy's restoration process, visit dominionenergysc.com/restore.

About Dominion Energy
About 7 million customers in 15 states energize their homes and businesses with electricity or natural gas from Dominion Energy (NYSE: D), headquartered in Richmond, Va. The company is committed to safely providing reliable, affordable and sustainable energy and to achieving Net Zero emissions by 2050. Please visit DominionEnergy.com to learn more.

For further information: Ashley Cunningham, email: ashley.cunningham@dominionenergy.com, phone: (803)904-2877

Disclaimer

Dominion Energy Inc. published this content on 30 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 September 2022 16:23:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
