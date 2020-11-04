Log in
Dominion Energy : Declares Quarterly Dividend of 63 Cents

11/04/2020 | 12:06pm EST

RICHMOND, Va., Nov. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of Dominion Energy (NYSE: D) has declared a quarterly dividend of 63 cents per share of common stock.

Dividends are payable on Dec. 20, 2020, to shareholders of record at the close of business Dec. 4, 2020.

This is the 371st consecutive dividend that Dominion Energy or its predecessor company has paid holders of common stock. The company's last quarterly dividend was declared July 30, 2020.

