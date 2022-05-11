Log in
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.

Dominion Energy Declares Quarterly Dividend of 66.75 Cents

05/11/2022 | 01:16pm EDT
RICHMOND, Va., May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of Dominion Energy (NYSE: D) has declared a quarterly dividend of 66.75 cents per share of common stock.

Dividends are payable on June 20, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business June 3, 2022.

This is the 377th consecutive dividend that Dominion Energy or its predecessor company has paid holders of common stock. The company's last quarterly dividend was declared Jan. 28, 2022.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dominion-energy-declares-quarterly-dividend-of-66-75-cents-301545301.html

SOURCE Dominion Energy


© PRNewswire 2022
