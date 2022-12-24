Dominion Energy : Due to High System Demand Caused by Extremely Cold Weather, Dominion Energy Asks South Carolina Customers to Conserve Energy

Due to High System Demand Caused by Extremely Cold Weather, Dominion Energy Asks South Carolina Customers to Conserve Energy

CAYCE, S.C. (Dec. 24, 2022) - Due to extremely cold weather, Dominion Energy and other utility companies are experiencing high demand on the electric system that will continue for the next few days. To protect the stability of the electric system and to continue to meet customers' energy needs, Dominion Energy is asking customers to reduce consumption of energy. The company has implemented a controlled load shed throughout its South Carolina service territory.

Dominion Energy is unable to alert affected customers about exact times or duration if related outages occur. Customers should conserve energy as much as possible. Here are some ways customers can reduce their energy use now:

Set thermostats to 68 degrees or lower.

Turn off non-essential internal and external lights.

Limit the use of major power consuming equipment such as dishwashers, washers and dryers.

Ensure HVAC vents are open and unobstructed.

"We are feeling the effects of historically cold temperatures as our customers are running their heating units extra hard trying to keep warm," said Dominion Energy South Carolina President Keller Kissam. "Our top priority is keeping every one of our customers safe and warm while our team works hard to manage this situation. We are asking customers to voluntarily reduce energy use to help ensure the continued reliable supply of electricity. We thank you in advance for your patience as you enjoy time with loved ones during this special holiday season."

Dominion Energy also continues to respond to other weather-related outages across the system. The best way to report an outage is through the Dominion Energy app, which is available to download for free on Google Play and the App Store.

About 7 million customers in 15 states energize their homes and businesses with electricity or natural gas from Dominion Energy (NYSE: D), headquartered in Richmond, Va. The company is committed to safely providing reliable, affordable and sustainable energy and to achieving Net Zero emissions by 2050. Please visit DominionEnergy.com to learn more.