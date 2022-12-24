Advanced search
Dominion Energy Encourages Customers to Conserve Energy

12/24/2022 | 05:16pm EST
Extremely Cold Weather Causes High System Demand

RICHMOND, Va., Dec. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As the evening hours approach and temperatures drop to record lows, Dominion Energy encourages customers in Virginia and North Carolina to help reduce strain on the electric grid by conserving energy.

Dominion Energy and other utility companies are experiencing high demand on the electric system that will continue for the next few days. Customers are asked to reduce their energy usage over these next few days to help protect the stability of the electric system.

Customers can do several things to reduce their energy use:

  • Set thermostats to 68 degrees or lower.
  • Turn off non-essential internal and external lights.
  • Unplug non-essential appliances and devices.
  • Limit the use of major power-consuming equipment such as dishwashers, washers and dryers.
  • Ensure HVAC vents are open and unobstructed.

Dominion Energy also continues to respond to other weather-related outages across the system. The best way to report an outage and track restoration time is through the Dominion Energy mobile app or at DominionEnergy.com.

About Dominion Energy 
About 7 million customers in 15 states energize their homes and businesses with electricity or natural gas from Dominion Energy (NYSE: D), headquartered in Richmond, Va. The company is committed to safely providing reliable, affordable and sustainable energy and to achieving Net Zero emissions by 2050. Please visit DominionEnergy.com to learn more.  

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dominion-energy-encourages-customers-to-conserve-energy-301709867.html

SOURCE Dominion Energy


© PRNewswire 2022
