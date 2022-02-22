Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Dominion Energy, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    D   US25746U1097

DOMINION ENERGY, INC.

(D)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Dominion Energy : Energy Assistance is Available

02/22/2022 | 10:02am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

We recognize your needs are unique, and we're committed to helping you manage your energy bill and assisting you when you need it the most.

In addition to company programs, Dominion Energy has outstanding partnerships with community agencies in every state to ensure customers are connected to and aware of programs, services and benefits available to them.

Disclaimer

Dominion Energy Inc. published this content on 21 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 February 2022 15:01:16 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about DOMINION ENERGY, INC.
10:02aDOMINION ENERGY : Energy Assistance is Available
PU
04:40aDominion Energy Wind for Students Program Launches in Eastern Virginia
AQ
02/18Morgan Stanley Adjusts Price Target for Dominion Energy to $82 From $85, Maintains Equa..
MT
02/16INSIDER BUY : Dominion Energy
MT
02/15Dominion Energy and the Library of Virginia Honor Six Leaders as 'Strong Men and Strong..
AQ
02/14Dominion Energy Agrees to Sell West Virginia Natural Gas Distribution Company to Ullico
AQ
02/14Dominion Energy Broadens Net Zero Commitments
AQ
02/14Dominion Energy Announces Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2021 Earnings
AQ
02/11DOMINION ENERGY : Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/11Dominion Energy Signs $690 Million Deal to Sell West Virginia-Based Natural Gas Distrib..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DOMINION ENERGY, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 14 783 M - -
Net income 2021 2 985 M - -
Net Debt 2021 39 696 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 20,6x
Yield 2021 3,20%
Capitalization 64 104 M 64 104 M -
EV / Sales 2021 7,02x
EV / Sales 2022 6,48x
Nbr of Employees 17 300
Free-Float 99,7%
Chart DOMINION ENERGY, INC.
Duration : Period :
Dominion Energy, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DOMINION ENERGY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 79,15 $
Average target price 86,24 $
Spread / Average Target 8,95%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert M. Blue Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
James R. Chapman CFO, Treasurer & Senior Vice President
Diane Leopold Chief Operating Officer & Executive VP
Carlos M. Brown Chief Compliance Officer, SVP & General Counsel
Michael D. Frederick Senior Vice PresidentAdministrative Services
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.0.75%64 104
NEXTERA ENERGY-20.58%145 538
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-4.85%76 754
ENEL S.P.A.-10.64%72 538
SOUTHERN COMPANY-7.01%67 584
IBERDROLA, S.A.-12.39%64 593