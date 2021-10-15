Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Dominion Energy, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    D   US25746U1097

DOMINION ENERGY, INC.

(D)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Dominion Energy : Good Values and Hard Work have Helped Wil to Succeed in his 35-year Career with Dominion Energy

10/15/2021 | 01:22pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

As a collector, he is often working with customers who have fallen behind on their bill - which can be a tough job. "Every customer is different, and I always try to listen to their story and learn about their situation," Wil says. "My priority is to treat all customers with respect and to help educate them on the many assistance programs that are available."

In his role as He's the Business Manager for the Local G555 (union rep) he is also helping others - assisting union members with things such as helping to address safety concerns and answering questions about contracts and medical benefits. He was also the first elected Hispanic executive board member for the Union, something he's very proud of.

And as an employee that's been involved with the company for 35 years, he's also very involved with company culture - participating on various committees including the Safety Committee, Diversity Council, PRIDE and the Lone Worker Initiative. He was also the first elected Hispanic executive board member for the Union.

Even though Wil has lived in Ohio his whole life, he still keeps close ties to his roots - staying connected with his culture by visiting his family in Puerto Rico often and connecting with other Hispanic and Latino employees.

"I tell my daughters to be proud, stay in the light, and love who you are more than anything!" says Wil. His advice to other people of Hispanic origin, "Embrace the fact that you're Hispanic, get to know where you come from and let that help you find out who you are."

Disclaimer

Dominion Energy Inc. published this content on 15 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 October 2021 17:21:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about DOMINION ENERGY, INC.
01:22pDOMINION ENERGY : Good Values and Hard Work have Helped Wil to Succeed in his 35-year Care..
PU
07:40aSOUTHWEST GAS : Says Will Review Potential Icahn Tender Offer
MT
10/14ICAHN ENTERPRISES L P : seeks control of Southwest Gas, starts board battle
RE
10/14ICAHN ENTERPRISES L P : launches offer for Southwest Gas shares, seeks to replace board
RE
10/14DOMINION ENERGY : Reminds Customers About Ways to Save During Energy Action Month
PU
10/14US Government to Potentially Hold 7 Offshore Wind Lease Sales by 2025
MT
10/13CARL ICAHN : Southwest Gas Defends Planned Acquisition in Letter to Icahn
DJ
10/11DOMINION ENERGY : Offers Agribusinesses New Financial Incentives to Reduce Their Energy Us..
PU
10/11DOMINION ENERGY : awards more than $1.5 million to 206 nonprofit organizations
PU
10/11SOUTHWEST GAS : Board Adopts Rights Plan in Bid to Thwart Icahn
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DOMINION ENERGY, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 14 918 M - -
Net income 2021 3 042 M - -
Net Debt 2021 42 172 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 19,2x
Yield 2021 3,42%
Capitalization 59 545 M 59 545 M -
EV / Sales 2021 6,82x
EV / Sales 2022 6,30x
Nbr of Employees 17 300
Free-Float 99,7%
Chart DOMINION ENERGY, INC.
Duration : Period :
Dominion Energy, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DOMINION ENERGY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 73,65 $
Average target price 84,31 $
Spread / Average Target 14,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert M. Blue Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
James R. Chapman CFO, Treasurer & Senior Vice President
Diane Leopold Chief Operating Officer & Executive VP
Carlos M. Brown Chief Compliance Officer, SVP & General Counsel
Michael D. Frederick Senior Vice PresidentAdministrative Services
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.-2.43%59 545
NEXTERA ENERGY5.59%159 805
ENEL S.P.A.-16.14%81 709
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION11.02%78 203
IBERDROLA, S.A.-18.02%68 629
SOUTHERN COMPANY1.76%66 981