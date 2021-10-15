Dominion Energy : Good Values and Hard Work have Helped Wil to Succeed in his 35-year Career with Dominion Energy

As a collector, he is often working with customers who have fallen behind on their bill - which can be a tough job. "Every customer is different, and I always try to listen to their story and learn about their situation," Wil says. "My priority is to treat all customers with respect and to help educate them on the many assistance programs that are available."

In his role as He's the Business Manager for the Local G555 (union rep) he is also helping others - assisting union members with things such as helping to address safety concerns and answering questions about contracts and medical benefits. He was also the first elected Hispanic executive board member for the Union, something he's very proud of.

And as an employee that's been involved with the company for 35 years, he's also very involved with company culture - participating on various committees including the Safety Committee, Diversity Council, PRIDE and the Lone Worker Initiative. He was also the first elected Hispanic executive board member for the Union.

Even though Wil has lived in Ohio his whole life, he still keeps close ties to his roots - staying connected with his culture by visiting his family in Puerto Rico often and connecting with other Hispanic and Latino employees.

"I tell my daughters to be proud, stay in the light, and love who you are more than anything!" says Wil. His advice to other people of Hispanic origin, "Embrace the fact that you're Hispanic, get to know where you come from and let that help you find out who you are."