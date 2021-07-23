Dominion Energy : Highlighting our Volunteers of the Year

At that time, this incredibly rare disease had only a handful of known cases in North America and around 100 worldwide.

'It was overwhelming,' says Jennifer. 'Drew's life expectancy was set to two to three years old.'

Shortly after her son's diagnosis, Jennifer found out she was pregnant again with another boy: 'Jesus has jokes,' she says.

Her second son, Alex, also tested positive with Menkes kinky hair syndrome, also known as Menkes disease. Now with two boys under three-both with a rare disease-Jennifer became a full-time caretaker, spending her days on a constant four-hour cycle to keep up with the demands of Drew's more severe condition.

During that time, Jennifer and her husband, Chris, relocated to Richmond, Va., where Chris took a job with Dominion Energy. They adopted two children from Kazakhstan, Michelle and Aaron.

Drew lived to be 16-years-old, but after his passing, Jennifer found herself craving value and purpose. With a passion to help others, she returned to her first love, becoming a volunteer EMT with the Holly Grove Volunteer Rescue Squad. She had previously run with a rescue squad in New York for six years.

'I'd always been interested in medical things since I was young,' says Jennifer. 'It was like asking a duck to swim. It was natural.'

Going on to earn her National Registry Advanced EMT, Jennifer now 'runs' with the rescue squad multiple nights a week. She also established a juniors program in which teenagers are introduced to rescue training and community service with an option to become EMT certified.

'I get so much out of helping others,' says Jennifer. 'I love that this is my calling-it's how I've been created and wired.'

For her inspiring dedication, Jennifer is nominated to be one of Dominion Energy's Volunteers of the Year.

'It was incredibly humbling,' says Jennifer. 'It made me feel appreciated. I'm so thankful for the team I support and the company I work for.'

As part of her designation, Jennifer was awarded $5,000 to be donated on her behalf to an organization of her choosing. It was a no-brainer: the Holly Grove Rescue Squad.

'The team is hoping to get new training equipment for both paid and volunteer crews to support the community collaboratively,' says Jennifer. 'This was part of the reason I wanted to work for Dominion: I watched the integrity of the company and the intentionality of their commitment to its communities and employees.'

Going one step further, Jennifer also established a $1,000 grant through the company's Dollars for Doers program to go toward students who don't necessarily exceed academically 'but have a heart of service,' says Jennifer.

Through her children and her volunteer services, Jennifer says she's found her calling. She hopes that others can find theirs, too.

'Find out what makes your pulse quicken,' says Jennifer. 'You'll never be sorry when you follow your created purpose.'