Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Dominion Energy, Inc.    D

DOMINION ENERGY, INC.

(D)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 02/12 04:10:00 pm
71.87 USD   -1.63%
07:35aDOMINION ENERGY : Icy conditions, power outages in central virginia
PU
02/12DOMINION ENERGY : Tips for Weathering the Polar Cold
PU
02/12DOMINION ENERGY : Supporting Material
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Dominion Energy : ICY CONDITIONS, POWER OUTAGES IN CENTRAL VIRGINIA

02/13/2021 | 01:35pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
ICY CONDITIONS, POWER OUTAGES IN CENTRAL VIRGINIA
VDOT working closely with Dominion Energy to improve conditions, prepare for restoration efforts

SOUTH CHESTERFIELD, Va. - Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) Richmond District crews continue their work to address icy conditions on state-maintained routes. Friday night and Saturday morning, roads were continuously treated with salt to melt icy patches and sand to improve traction for vehicles. Although pavement may be bare in many areas, conditions could be dangerous until temperatures rise and roads dry.

'We are still urging drivers to stay home today,' said Sean Nelson, Richmond District Maintenance Engineer. 'Conditions may look favorable, but ice can be invisible at times and our crews need time and space to address slick roads. We appreciate everyone's patience during this longer duration storm.'

In addition to slick road conditions, ice can weigh down heavy tree limbs and power lines, causing them to fall into travel lanes and could also lead to power outages. VDOT has tree crews on the lookout for debris, and Dominion Energy crews are responding to outages as safely and quickly as possible.

'We share VDOT's commitment to safety and appreciate their work to keep roads safe in our communities,' said Charlene Whitfield, senior vice president of power delivery, Dominion Energy. 'We will work around the clock until all of our customers have their power restored. The work that VDOT does to clear roads helps our crews be at our best when our customers need us most.'

Conditions can change rapidly with even slight variations in air temperatures. Staying home and off the roads is the safest option until conditions improve.

Report icy conditions by calling 800-FOR-ROAD (367-7623) or visiting https://my.vdot.virginia.gov/. Check for the latest road conditions near you by visiting http://www.511virginia.org/ or the free 511 mobile app. Cities and towns provide their own road maintenance, and Henrico County maintains its own secondary system (routes numbered 600+).

To ensure the fastest response to power outages, Dominion Energy customers should use the free Dominion Energy mobile app, report online at www.dominionenergy.com, or call 1-866-DOM-HELP (1-866-366-4357). Safety is a top priority, and customers should take note of these important safety tips before and during the storm:

  • Beware of downed power lines and remember that they could be covered by snow. Assume they are energized and dangerous. Keep family members, neighbors and pets a minimum of 30 feet away and report them right away at 1-866-DOM-HELP (1-866-366-4357). Choose the option to report a downed wire.
  • If using a generator, be sure it is fueled, tested, and properly connected before the severe weather arrives. Follow the manufacturer's instructions and always operate outdoors with good ventilation. Improper use of a generator could be life-threatening for customers and for line crews working to restore power.
For further information: Bethanie Glover 804-835-3857 Media inquiries 804-586-4455 vdotrva@vdot.virginia.gov Samantha Moore, Dominion Energy 804-771-6115 samantha.q.moore@dominionenergy.com

Disclaimer

Dominion Energy Inc. published this content on 13 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 February 2021 18:34:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about DOMINION ENERGY, INC.
07:35aDOMINION ENERGY : Icy conditions, power outages in central virginia
PU
02/12DOMINION ENERGY : Tips for Weathering the Polar Cold
PU
02/12DOMINION ENERGY : Supporting Material
PU
02/12GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: ING Groep, The Walt Disney Company, PayPal
02/12DOMINION ENERGY : 4Q Profit Falls
DJ
02/12DOMINION ENERGY : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/12DOMINION ENERGY, INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial ..
AQ
02/12DOMINION ENERGY : Announces Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Earnings
PR
02/12Wall Street Leans Back Pre-Bell; Futures Red, Europe Choppy, Asia Off
MT
02/11Stock Futures Tick Lower After S&P 500 Closes At Record High
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 15 533 M - -
Net income 2020 2 952 M - -
Net Debt 2020 33 441 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 22,0x
Yield 2020 4,80%
Capitalization 58 633 M 58 633 M -
EV / Sales 2020 5,93x
EV / Sales 2021 5,74x
Nbr of Employees 19 100
Free-Float 99,7%
Chart DOMINION ENERGY, INC.
Duration : Period :
Dominion Energy, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DOMINION ENERGY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 82,38 $
Last Close Price 71,87 $
Spread / Highest target 23,8%
Spread / Average Target 14,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 5,75%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Robert M. Blue President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
James R. Chapman CFO, Treasurer & Senior Vice President
Thomas F. Farrell Executive Chairman
Diane Leopold Chief Operating Officer & Executive VP
Carlos M. Brown Chief Compliance Officer, SVP & General Counsel
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.-2.85%58 633
NEXTERA ENERGY7.75%162 858
ENEL S.P.A.2.32%104 307
IBERDROLA, S.A.-7.65%81 125
ORSTED A/S-16.20%71 334
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-1.90%69 072
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ