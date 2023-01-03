Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Dominion Energy, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    D   US25746U1097

DOMINION ENERGY, INC.

(D)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:01 2022-12-30 pm EST
61.32 USD   -0.52%
12:18aDominion Energy : January 2023
PU
2022Dominion Energy Encourages Customers to Conserve Energy
PR
2022Dominion Energy : Reminds South Carolina Customers to Conserve Energy
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Dominion Energy : January 2023

01/03/2023 | 12:18am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Last year flew by as society settled into a new normal. We were able to reunite safely with loved ones we might not have seen in a while. We took long-delayed trips. We enjoyed the events and traditions that brought people together and brought us job. It was a good year, but new issues arose, too. With supply chain delays, inflation and rising energy prices due to demand, many families face a new set of challenges. We have not lost sight of this at Dominion Energy and as we begin 202, we are committed to you - our customers - and continuing to provide the safe, affordable and reliable natural gas service you need to fuel your life.

Providing heating bill assistance

We have doubled our contribution to our Heat Care Fund in recognition of our 40-year partnership with the Salvation Army and the need in our communities. Those seeking assistance through the Heat Care Fund can connect with their local Salvation Army Office.

Dominion Energy also works with more than 90 local assistance agencies, as well as LIEAP, a federally funded program. Many payment and assistance options, including budget billing, can be accessed 24/7 through a customer's online account or the Dominion Energy app. A list of the assistance agencies Dominion Energy works with to help customers is available at DominionEnergy.com/Assistance.

Supporting our communities

Nineteen nonprofits in North Carolina have received Critical Community Needs and Environmental Education and Stewardship Grants this year, including Habitat for Humanity, and Mountain True.

We expanded our commitment to underrepresented students and created the Building Hispanic Talent Initiative and Promesa: Hispanic Higher Education Initiative, programs that support Hispanic students at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke and Sampson Community College.

We were also the presenting sponsor of the Third Annual HV3 Invitational in support of Harold Varner, III's mission to raise awareness of the rising cost of entry and access in sports for youth. The youth tournament was held in Gaston County, where Harold was raised and where our natural gas business was founded and is headquartered.

Empowering you with more tools to manage your natural gas use

We expanded our energy efficiency and conservation programs designed to help you reduce your energy use, which is good for the environment and your monthly bills. These voluntary programs range from weatherization assistance for low-income customers to incentives for builders to incorporate energy efficiency in new homes.

Helping reduce your carbon footprint

Join us on a path to net zero emissions. You can now sign up for GreenTherm®, a new and affordable way you can reduce your carbon footprint and support renewable natural gas projects. The voluntary program allows you to offset carbon emissions from natural gas use in your home or business by supporting projects, including several in North Carolina, that reduce emissions.

Sincerely,

Rusty Harris
Vice President & General Manager, Dominion Energy North Carolina Gas

Attachments

Disclaimer

Dominion Energy Inc. published this content on 03 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 January 2023 05:17:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about DOMINION ENERGY, INC.
12:18aDominion Energy : January 2023
PU
2022Dominion Energy Encourages Customers to Conserve Energy
PR
2022Dominion Energy : Reminds South Carolina Customers to Conserve Energy
PU
2022Dominion Energy : Due to High System Demand Caused by Extremely Cold Weather, Dominion Ene..
PU
2022Dominion Energy : Ohio Provides Safety Tips Ahead of Winter Storm
PU
2022Regulators grant critical approval for Dominion wind farm
AQ
2022Dominion Energy : Helps Families in Crisis; Launches its 2022-23 EnergyShare® Program with..
PU
2022Dominion Energy Releases Updated, TCFD-Aligned Climate Report
PR
2022Dominion Energy Offering Additional Incentives for Eligible South Carolina Businesses t..
AQ
2022Dominion Energy, Inc. Announces Executive Changes
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DOMINION ENERGY, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 16 123 M - -
Net income 2022 3 323 M - -
Net Debt 2022 44 713 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 14,8x
Yield 2022 4,38%
Capitalization 51 096 M 51 096 M -
EV / Sales 2022 5,94x
EV / Sales 2023 6,02x
Nbr of Employees 17 100
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart DOMINION ENERGY, INC.
Duration : Period :
Dominion Energy, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DOMINION ENERGY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 61,32 $
Average target price 71,67 $
Spread / Average Target 16,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert M. Blue Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Steven D. Ridge Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Diane Leopold Chief Operating Officer & Executive VP
Carlos M. Brown Chief Compliance Officer, SVP & General Counsel
Michael D. Frederick Senior Vice PresidentAdministrative Services
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.0.00%51 096
NEXTERA ENERGY0.00%166 127
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION0.00%79 309
SOUTHERN COMPANY0.00%77 671
IBERDROLA, S.A.0.73%73 224
ENEL S.P.A.0.00%54 613