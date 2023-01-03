Dominion Energy : January 2023

Last year flew by as society settled into a new normal. We were able to reunite safely with loved ones we might not have seen in a while. We took long-delayed trips. We enjoyed the events and traditions that brought people together and brought us job. It was a good year, but new issues arose, too. With supply chain delays, inflation and rising energy prices due to demand, many families face a new set of challenges. We have not lost sight of this at Dominion Energy and as we begin 202, we are committed to you - our customers - and continuing to provide the safe, affordable and reliable natural gas service you need to fuel your life.

Providing heating bill assistance

We have doubled our contribution to our Heat Care Fund in recognition of our 40-year partnership with the Salvation Army and the need in our communities. Those seeking assistance through the Heat Care Fund can connect with their local Salvation Army Office.

Dominion Energy also works with more than 90 local assistance agencies, as well as LIEAP, a federally funded program. Many payment and assistance options, including budget billing, can be accessed 24/7 through a customer's online account or the Dominion Energy app. A list of the assistance agencies Dominion Energy works with to help customers is available at DominionEnergy.com/Assistance.

Supporting our communities

Nineteen nonprofits in North Carolina have received Critical Community Needs and Environmental Education and Stewardship Grants this year, including Habitat for Humanity, and Mountain True.

We expanded our commitment to underrepresented students and created the Building Hispanic Talent Initiative and Promesa: Hispanic Higher Education Initiative, programs that support Hispanic students at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke and Sampson Community College.

We were also the presenting sponsor of the Third Annual HV3 Invitational in support of Harold Varner, III's mission to raise awareness of the rising cost of entry and access in sports for youth. The youth tournament was held in Gaston County, where Harold was raised and where our natural gas business was founded and is headquartered.

Empowering you with more tools to manage your natural gas use

We expanded our energy efficiency and conservation programs designed to help you reduce your energy use, which is good for the environment and your monthly bills. These voluntary programs range from weatherization assistance for low-income customers to incentives for builders to incorporate energy efficiency in new homes.

Helping reduce your carbon footprint

Join us on a path to net zero emissions. You can now sign up for GreenTherm®, a new and affordable way you can reduce your carbon footprint and support renewable natural gas projects. The voluntary program allows you to offset carbon emissions from natural gas use in your home or business by supporting projects, including several in North Carolina, that reduce emissions.

Sincerely,

Rusty Harris

Vice President & General Manager, Dominion Energy North Carolina Gas