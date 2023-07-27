Dominion Energy Launches Natural Gas Efficiency Program to Help Customers Save

CAYCE, S.C. (July 27, 2023) - Dominion Energy recently hosted a kickoff event in Florence to launch the ThermWise Neighborhood Energy Efficiency Program (NEEP), a new program offering energy-saving products and services to eligible residential natural gas customers.

The program will offer approximately 900 eligible customers located in Florence free energy-efficiency assessments and improvements, as well as other energy-saving products and services. Residents began receiving information on how to participate in July. Installations in homes will begin in August. ThermWise NEEP will provide income-qualified customers with these services in communities throughout Dominion Energy's service territory in South Carolina.

"We are excited to offer energy efficiency education, tips and products at no cost to our natural gas customers," said Deidre Watts, program manager of Dominion Energy South Carolina's ThermWise Neighborhood Energy Efficiency Program. "The beauty of this program is it meets customers where they are and provides tailored recommendations and products to improve their homes' energy usage."

Energy-saving products available to program-eligible residential natural gas customers include the following:

Faucet and bath aerators

Low-flow shower heads

Outlet gaskets

Pipe wrap

Door sweeps

Door and window caulk

Water heater temperature check

Dominion Energy offers a comprehensive portfolio of energy-saving programs to increase overall energy efficiency and reduce energy usage. Beyond NEEP, customers can take advantage of energy-efficiency tips, rebates and incentives associated with a wide range of programs. For more information, visit DominionEnergy.com/SaveEnergySC or call toll-free at 877-510-7234.

For more information about ThermWise NEEP, visit DominionEnergy.com/ThermWiseNeighborhoodSC or call toll-free at 833-321-DESC (3372).

