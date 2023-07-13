Dominion Energy Launches Program in Columbia to Help Customers Save Energy and Money

CAYCE, S.C. (July 13, 2023) - Dominion Energy recently hosted a kickoff event in Columbia at Haskell Heights First Baptist Church to inform residents of the Neighborhood Energy Efficiency Program (NEEP), which offers energy-saving products and services to eligible customers.

The program will offer approximately 1,450 eligible customers located in the Columbia communities of Denny Terrace, Forest Heights, Crane Creek and Lincolnshire free energy-efficiency assessments and improvements, as well as other energy-saving products and services. Residents began receiving information on how to participate in June. Installations in homes began in July and will continue through October. NEEP provides income-qualified customers with these services in communities throughout the company's service territory.

"We are going out and meeting with customers to provide them with knowledge and tools that can empower them to improve the energy usage in their homes," said Gerald Freeman, program manager of Dominion Energy South Carolina's Neighborhood Energy Efficiency Program. "Program representatives then work with participants to create more energy-efficient communities."

Energy-saving products available to program-eligible residential electric customers include the following:

LED light bulbs

Faucet aerators

Low-flow shower heads

Electric water heater wraps and insulation for water pipes

Weatherstripping for doors and windows

Advanced power strips

Adjustment of electric water heater temperature

Heating, ventilation and air conditioning filter replacement

Dominion Energy South Carolina started NEEP in 2013 to provide eligible residential electric customers with energy education and direct no-cost installation of energy-saving improvements.

Beyond NEEP, customers can take advantage of the energy-efficiency tips, rebates and incentives associated with all EnergyWise programs. During the past 10 years, Dominion Energy customers in South Carolina have reduced electricity usage by more than 992,000 megawatt hours - that's enough energy to power approximately 88,500 homes for a year.

Dominion Energy offers a comprehensive portfolio of EnergyWise programs that work together to increase overall energy efficiency and reduce energy usage. For more information about these programs, visit dominionenergysc.com/EnergyWise or call toll-free at 877-510-7234.

About Dominion Energy

About 7 million customers in 16 states energize their homes and businesses with electricity or natural gas from Dominion Energy (NYSE: D), headquartered in Richmond, Va. The company is committed to safely providing reliable, affordable and sustainable energy and to achieving Net Zero emissions by 2050. Please visit DominionEnergy.com to learn more.