Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Dominion Energy, Inc.    D

DOMINION ENERGY, INC.

(D)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Dominion Energy : Motorized Lawn Mower

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/15/2020 | 03:30pm EDT

Facilities Management has begun an autonomous electric lawn mower pilot program at several locations. The robotic mower functions much like the robotic vacuum cleaners many of us have adopted for our homes. These mowers clip just a little grass at a time, frequently, instead of waiting for lawns to grow tall.

Additional features of robotic lawn mowers include:

  • Environmentally friendly with zero emissions and low energy consumption;
  • Safe for use around people or animals - the blade will automatically stop if the mower is even slightly lifted or tilted;
  • Ultra-silent and weatherproof;
  • GPS tracking and guided boundary; and
  • Automatic alerts provide notification of any issues with the unit.

Safety: As you see the mowers charging or in use, do not touch or lift the mower or stand in its way. Also, please do not move or touch the charging stations.

The following locations will use the robotic mowers during the pilot program: (1 in VA, 7 in SC)

  • Innsbrook Technical Center (VA)
  • 24/7 Building (SC)
  • Charleston Metroplex (SC)
  • Cayce Corporate Campus (SC)
  • Gas Training Center (SC)
  • Transmission Operations Center (TOC) (SC)

Disclaimer

Dominion Energy Inc. published this content on 13 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 October 2020 19:29:07 UTC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about DOMINION ENERGY, INC.
03:30pDOMINION ENERGY : Motorized Lawn Mower
PU
10:56aDOMINION ENERGY : Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind Turbines Complete Final Step to..
AQ
10/14DOMINION ENERGY : 's Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind Turbines Complete Final Step..
PR
10/12DOMINION ENERGY : Broadband Internet Pilot to Support Access to Healthcare, Jobs..
AQ
10/12DOMINION ENERGY : Seeks Projects to Expand Distributed Solar Development in Virg..
AQ
10/09DOMINION ENERGY : Seeks Projects to Expand Distributed Solar Development in Virg..
PU
10/09DOMINION ENERGY : HRT's New Electric Buses
PU
10/09DOMINION ENERGY : Energys HBCU Promise
PU
10/09DOMINION ENERGY : Broadband Internet Pilot to Support Access to Healthcare, Jobs..
PR
10/08DOMINION ENERGY : Andrew King Joins Dry Utility Team at DFM Development Services..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 15 902 M - -
Net income 2020 2 659 M - -
Net Debt 2020 38 012 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 25,2x
Yield 2020 4,26%
Capitalization 68 021 M 68 021 M -
EV / Sales 2020 6,67x
EV / Sales 2021 6,64x
Nbr of Employees 19 100
Free-Float 99,7%
Chart DOMINION ENERGY, INC.
Duration : Period :
Dominion Energy, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DOMINION ENERGY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 81,53 $
Last Close Price 81,05 $
Spread / Highest target 12,3%
Spread / Average Target 0,60%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert M. Blue President & Chief Executive Officer
Thomas F. Farrell Executive Chairman
Diane Leopold Chief Operating Officer & Executive VP
James R. Chapman CFO, Treasurer & Senior Vice President
John W. Harris Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.-1.51%68 021
NEXTERA ENERGY24.15%147 208
ENEL S.P.A.9.30%92 255
IBERDROLA, S.A.22.77%81 082
ORSTED A/S52.54%69 615
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION1.60%68 152
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group