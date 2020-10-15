Dominion Energy : Motorized Lawn Mower

Facilities Management has begun an autonomous electric lawn mower pilot program at several locations. The robotic mower functions much like the robotic vacuum cleaners many of us have adopted for our homes. These mowers clip just a little grass at a time, frequently, instead of waiting for lawns to grow tall.

Additional features of robotic lawn mowers include:

Environmentally friendly with zero emissions and low energy consumption;

Safe for use around people or animals - the blade will automatically stop if the mower is even slightly lifted or tilted;

Ultra-silent and weatherproof;

GPS tracking and guided boundary; and

Automatic alerts provide notification of any issues with the unit.

Safety: As you see the mowers charging or in use, do not touch or lift the mower or stand in its way. Also, please do not move or touch the charging stations.

The following locations will use the robotic mowers during the pilot program: (1 in VA, 7 in SC)