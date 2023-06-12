Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Dominion Energy, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    D   US25746U1097

DOMINION ENERGY, INC.

(D)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:03:26 2023-06-12 pm EDT
52.50 USD   -1.11%
Dominion Energy : Offering Double Rebate Through Appliance Recycling Program
PU
06/09JPMorgan Cuts Price Target on Dominion Energy to $55 From $63, Maintains Neutral Rating
MT
06/08Return of the hawks
MS
Dominion Energy : Offering Double Rebate Through Appliance Recycling Program

06/12/2023 | 05:31pm EDT
Dominion Energy Offering Double Rebate Through Appliance Recycling Program
The limited-time promotion offers $100 cash back for eligible appliances

CAYCE, S.C. (June 12, 2023) - For a limited time, Dominion Energy South Carolina customers who schedule a free appliance recycling pickup can receive a $100 cash back rebate - double the usual amount. Residential electric customers can dispose of their old, unwanted secondary refrigerators and freezers through the easy, free and environmentally friendly program.

Customers can receive the $100 cash back if they call or submit an online request by Aug. 31. The scheduled pickup must occur no later than Sept. 30. The rebate is an increase from the program's typical $50 cash back. Customers and appliances must meet program eligibility.

Since 2014, Dominion Energy has recycled more than 25,000 customer-owned refrigerators and freezers in South Carolina, diverting more than 2.5 million pounds of metal, plastic and glass from local landfills.

"This program provides customers with free and convenient appliance removal from their homes," said Josh McMillin, program manager. "Not only are we removing an older and oftentimes less energy efficient appliance from their home, but we're helping reduce waste in landfills in an environmentally friendly way."

Dominion Energy partners with the Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) Responsible Appliance Disposal program to follow the best practices available. Recycling just one refrigerator keeps over 150 pounds of material out of the waste stream and prevents ozone-depleting substances from being released into the environment.

Customers who participate in the program could save up to $110 annually on their energy bills. Units must be full-sized and in working condition. For more information about program eligibility and rules, and to schedule a free pickup, call 1-877-510-7234 or visit DominionEnergy.com/CashBackSC.

About Dominion Energy

About 7 million customers in 16 states energize their homes and businesses with electricity or natural gas from Dominion Energy (NYSE: D), headquartered in Richmond, Va. The company is committed to safely providing reliable, affordable and sustainable energy and to achieving Net Zero emissions by 2050. Please visit DominionEnergy.com to learn more.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Dominion Energy Inc. published this content on 12 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 June 2023 21:30:15 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
