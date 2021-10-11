Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Dominion Energy, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    D   US25746U1097

DOMINION ENERGY, INC.

(D)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Dominion Energy : Offers Agribusinesses New Financial Incentives to Reduce Their Energy Usage

10/11/2021 | 02:22pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Dominion Energy Offers Agribusinesses New Financial Incentives to Reduce Their Energy Usage
Agriculture is a big part of South Carolina, and we are excited to expand this successful program to meet the needs of these customers by finding the best solution for their operations.

CAYCE, S.C. (Oct. 11, 2021) - South Carolina agricultural businesses may now be eligible for thousands of dollars in incentives toward qualifying energy efficiency projects through Dominion Energy's EnergyWise for Your Business program.

New program offerings provide additional help for qualifying agribusinesses such as commercial dairy, poultry, swine and grain operations to help fund lighting upgrades and other energy efficiency projects. The EnergyWise for Your Business program offers financial incentives and technical assistance for eligible non-residential electric customers to replace aging, inefficient equipment and systems with energy-efficient technologies. Participating customers can apply for up to $100,000 per eligible project type and customer tax ID annually, subject to terms and conditions. Project types include lighting, HVAC, food service and custom.

"Agriculture is a big part of South Carolina, and we are excited to expand this successful program to meet the needs of these customers by finding the best solution for their operations," said Annika Goodson, program manager. "Projects will require pre-approval to qualify, so customers should connect with us before beginning a project. That way, we can help them determine the best approach to optimize the available financial incentives."

The program offers incentives for site-specific, cost-effective technologies. Projects must demonstrate specific and proven energy savings and costs. Custom agribusiness projects might include:

  • Heating pads for swine
  • Dairy milk pre-coolers
  • Animal agricultural: LED lighting
  • Horticultural lighting: LED replacement
  • Grain bin variable frequency drives (VFD)
  • Well pump tune-ups
  • Well pump VFDs

To learn more about EnergyWise for Your Business, including program eligibility, requirements and terms and conditions, visit DominionEnergySC.com/ForYourBusiness, email SCEnergyExperts@DominionEnergySC.com or call 877-784-7234.

About Dominion Energy

More than 7 million customers in 16 states energize their homes and businesses with electricity or natural gas from Dominion Energy (NYSE: D), headquartered in Richmond, Va. The company is committed to sustainable, reliable, affordable and safe energy and to achieving net zero carbon dioxide and methane emissions from its power generation and gas infrastructure operations by 2050. Please visit DominionEnergy.com to learn more.

For further information: Ashley Cunningham, (803) 904-2877, ashley.cunningham@dominionenergy.com

Disclaimer

Dominion Energy Inc. published this content on 11 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 October 2021 18:21:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about DOMINION ENERGY, INC.
02:22pDOMINION ENERGY : Offers Agribusinesses New Financial Incentives to Reduce Their Energy Us..
PU
09:52aDOMINION ENERGY : awards more than $1.5 million to 206 nonprofit organizations
PU
09:13aSOUTHWEST GAS : Board Adopts Rights Plan in Bid to Thwart Icahn
MT
10/08DOMINION ENERGY MIDSTREAM PARTNERS L : Desktop Metal Faces Near-Term Risks Despite 'Unique..
MT
10/06DOMINION ENERGY : Schedules Third-Quarter 2021 Earnings Call
PR
10/06GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : LVMH, Pepsico, Tesco, Visa, Novartis...
10/06WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Less tech, more energy
10/06NORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Stock Futures -2-
DJ
10/05CARL ICAHN : Southwest Gas to buy Questar for $2 billion, in face of Icahn protests
RE
10/05Dominion Energy Agrees to Sell Questar Pipelines to Southwest Gas
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DOMINION ENERGY, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 14 918 M - -
Net income 2021 3 120 M - -
Net Debt 2021 42 172 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 18,9x
Yield 2021 3,46%
Capitalization 58 777 M 58 777 M -
EV / Sales 2021 6,77x
EV / Sales 2022 6,25x
Nbr of Employees 17 300
Free-Float 99,7%
Chart DOMINION ENERGY, INC.
Duration : Period :
Dominion Energy, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DOMINION ENERGY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 72,70 $
Average target price 84,44 $
Spread / Average Target 16,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert M. Blue Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
James R. Chapman CFO, Treasurer & Senior Vice President
Diane Leopold Chief Operating Officer & Executive VP
Carlos M. Brown Chief Compliance Officer, SVP & General Counsel
Michael D. Frederick Senior Vice PresidentAdministrative Services
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.-3.32%58 777
NEXTERA ENERGY3.97%157 353
ENEL S.P.A.-16.40%81 367
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION9.80%77 342
IBERDROLA, S.A.-19.35%67 434
SOUTHERN COMPANY1.84%66 240