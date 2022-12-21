Advanced search
    D   US25746U1097

DOMINION ENERGY, INC.

(D)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:03 2022-12-21 pm EST
60.05 USD   +0.79%
Dominion Energy : Ohio Provides Safety Tips Ahead of Winter Storm

12/21/2022 | 05:23pm EST
Dominion Energy Ohio Provides Safety Tips Ahead of Winter Storm
Dominion Energy is prepared for the upcoming storm to provide the reliable service our customers have come to expect."

CLEVELAND, Dec. 21, 2022 -- Severe winter weather is expected to impact Ohio this week. Dominion Energy Ohio is prepared to safely provide reliable natural gas service to our 1.2 million customers. Multiple interstate pipelines serve Dominion Energy Ohio, and we also benefit from Ohio's natural gas production and underground storage facilities that play a key role in maintaining reliable service for our customers during extreme cold weather periods.

"Dominion Energy is prepared for the upcoming storm to provide the reliable service our customers have come to expect from us to keep them safe and warm in their homes during the upcoming holiday weekend. We do want to remind customers to focus on safety during this first cold snap," said Dan Weekley, president of Dominion Energy Ohio.

Customers should follow these gas safety tips during the winter months and especially during winter storms:

  • Keep metering equipment and appliance exhaust vents clear
    Customers must provide clear access to their meters and associated metering equipment, and to keep it free from obstructions. Snow and ice should be removed from the meter and piping by hand. Do not strike or otherwise damage the metering equipment. Likewise, do not plow or pile snow up against or on the gas metering equipment, as well as any of the company's equipment buildings.
  • Use caution with supplemental heaters and generators
    Don't supplement a heating system lost during an outage by using household items such as cooking stoves or ovens. Generators can help during an outage but should remain outdoors.
  • Turn off your natural gas logs or extinguish your fireplace flames before going to bed
  • Have carbon monoxide detectors on every level of your home
    Install carbon monoxide detectors within 10 feet of any sleeping area and check and replace batteries just as you do with smoke detectors. Yearly gas heating system and appliance inspections are the best way to prevent any potential carbon monoxide (CO) problems.
  • Smell an odor of natural gas? Call Dominion Energy and 9-1-1
    If there is an odor of natural gas in or around the premises, evacuate and immediately call 911 and Dominion Energy (877-542-2630) from a safe place.

About Dominion Energy

About 7 million customers in 15 states energize their homes and businesses with electricity or natural gas from Dominion Energy (NYSE: D), headquartered in Richmond, Va. The company is committed to safely providing reliable, affordable and sustainable energy and to achieving Net Zero emissions by 2050. Please visit DominionEnergy.com to learn more.

# # #

For further information: Stephanie Moore, 330-690-9422 or Stephanie.E.Moore@DominionEnergy.com

Attachments

Disclaimer

Dominion Energy Inc. published this content on 21 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 December 2022 22:19:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Consensus
