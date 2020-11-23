Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Dominion Energy, Inc.    D

DOMINION ENERGY, INC.

(D)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Dominion Energy : Our Clean Energy Vision | Dominion Energy

11/23/2020 | 04:19pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

We understand that we need to achieve our clean energy objectives in way that provides good value for our customers, keeping rates low and manageable.

Even after the substantial investments we've already made in clean energy, our all-in rates for customers in Virginia are well below the national average, the East Coast average, and the average for states participating in the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, which Virginia recently joined.

Keeping rates low is part of our broader plan, as we build a clean energy future. We are already seeing results. We have cut our carbon emissions 57 percent - well ahead of the average for our industry. We have cut methane emissions sharply as well. We celebrate progress. But we can do more. We know you want us to do more. That's why we committed at the start of 2020 to achieve net zero carbon and methane emissions companywide from our electric and gas operations. And that's why we are enthusiastic about the newly enacted Virginia Clean Economy Act. The law lays the foundation for a carbon-free future in Virginia, with clear milestones for progress.

With the path clear, we are embracing solar, wind, energy storage, and renewable natural gas, as well as initiatives extending the licenses of our carbon-free nuclear plants, promoting electric transportation and encouraging adoption of energy efficiency measures that help residential customers and small businesses reduce usage and lower bills.

We are developing the largest offshore wind farm in the Americas, and we are already producing electricity from the first wind turbines installed in U.S. federal waters. We have the third-largest solar portfolio across the nation among our peers, and we are working to meet the 16 gigawatts of solar and onshore wind envisioned by the new law over the next 15 years.

The proposed solar projects, if approved, will add less than 20-cents a month to the typical residential customer's bill and will be offset in part by fuel savings.

Disclaimer

Dominion Energy Inc. published this content on 23 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 November 2020 21:18:05 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
All news about DOMINION ENERGY, INC.
04:19pDOMINION ENERGY : Our Clean Energy Vision | Dominion Energy
PU
10:05aDOMINION ENERGY : Executes 75 MW Power Purchase Agreement With Savion Solar Proj..
PU
10:05aDOMINION ENERGY : More North Carolinians Benefitting from Natural Gas Service In..
PU
11/18DOMINION ENERGY : Project Plant It, Celebrates 15 Years and Adds Bee Pollinator ..
AQ
11/17DOMINION ENERGY : 's Project Plant It! Celebrates 15 Years & Adds Bee Pollinator..
PR
11/17DOMINION ENERGY : Warns Customers about Expected Surge in Scams During Holidays
AQ
11/17DOMINION ENERGY : Warns Customers of Anticipated Rise in Holiday Scams
AQ
11/16Berkshire Hathaway Invests in Drugmakers Seeking Covid-19 Vaccine -- 2nd Upda..
DJ
11/16Berkshire Hathaway Invests in Drugmakers Seeking Covid-19 Vaccine -- Update
DJ
11/16Berkshire Hathaway Invests in Drugmakers Seeking Covid-19 Vaccine
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 14 920 M - -
Net income 2020 3 071 M - -
Net Debt 2020 34 584 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 20,4x
Yield 2020 4,39%
Capitalization 64 164 M 64 164 M -
EV / Sales 2020 6,62x
EV / Sales 2021 6,51x
Nbr of Employees 19 100
Free-Float 99,7%
Chart DOMINION ENERGY, INC.
Duration : Period :
Dominion Energy, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DOMINION ENERGY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 85,07 $
Last Close Price 78,65 $
Spread / Highest target 15,7%
Spread / Average Target 8,16%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert M. Blue President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Thomas F. Farrell Executive Chairman
Diane Leopold Chief Operating Officer & Executive VP
James R. Chapman CFO, Treasurer & Senior Vice President
Mark J. Kington Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.-5.04%64 164
NEXTERA ENERGY24.79%148 008
ENEL S.P.A.16.42%99 235
IBERDROLA, S.A.24.67%83 162
ORSTED A/S64.88%75 981
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION1.50%68 135
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ