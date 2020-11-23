Dominion Energy : Our Clean Energy Vision | Dominion Energy

We understand that we need to achieve our clean energy objectives in way that provides good value for our customers, keeping rates low and manageable.

Even after the substantial investments we've already made in clean energy, our all-in rates for customers in Virginia are well below the national average, the East Coast average, and the average for states participating in the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, which Virginia recently joined.

Keeping rates low is part of our broader plan, as we build a clean energy future. We are already seeing results. We have cut our carbon emissions 57 percent - well ahead of the average for our industry. We have cut methane emissions sharply as well. We celebrate progress. But we can do more. We know you want us to do more. That's why we committed at the start of 2020 to achieve net zero carbon and methane emissions companywide from our electric and gas operations. And that's why we are enthusiastic about the newly enacted Virginia Clean Economy Act. The law lays the foundation for a carbon-free future in Virginia, with clear milestones for progress.

With the path clear, we are embracing solar, wind, energy storage, and renewable natural gas, as well as initiatives extending the licenses of our carbon-free nuclear plants, promoting electric transportation and encouraging adoption of energy efficiency measures that help residential customers and small businesses reduce usage and lower bills.

We are developing the largest offshore wind farm in the Americas, and we are already producing electricity from the first wind turbines installed in U.S. federal waters. We have the third-largest solar portfolio across the nation among our peers, and we are working to meet the 16 gigawatts of solar and onshore wind envisioned by the new law over the next 15 years.