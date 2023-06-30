By Jeffrey T. Lewis

Dominion Energy cut its operating earnings guidance range for the second quarter, citing the estimated impact of mild weather, unplanned outages and lower costs.

The Richmond, Va.-based power company now expects to register operating earnings per share in a range from 44 cents to 50 cents, down from the previous guidance of 58 cents to 68 cents.

Extremely mild weather in the areas it services will reduce operating earnings for the quarter by 7 cents to 9 cents per share, while the company's Millstone Power Station was hit by a longer-than-expected shutdown of one of its units and by an unplanned shutdown of another unit, Dominion said.

