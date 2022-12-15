Advanced search
    D   US25746U1097

DOMINION ENERGY, INC.

(D)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:12 2022-12-15 am EST
59.02 USD   -0.43%
Dominion Energy Releases Updated, TCFD-Aligned Climate Report

12/15/2022 | 10:01am EST
  • Report analyzes potential paths to achieving Net Zero carbon dioxide and methane emissions for Scopes 1, 2 and material categories of Scope 3 by 2050 across company's businesses
  • Includes expanded, detailed scenario analyses consistent with the Paris Agreement and reflecting a range of potential global warming pathways
  • Supports company's decarbonization strategy and investment plans

RICHMOND, Va., Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dominion Energy (NYSE: D) today released an updated Climate Report describing potential paths to achieving net zero carbon dioxide and methane emissions for Scopes 1, 2 and material categories of Scope 3 ("Net Zero") from its electric and gas operations by 2050. The report is consistent with the Paris Agreement on climate change and conforms to the framework of the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures. 

"We take seriously our role in decarbonization," said Robert M. Blue, Dominion Energy's chair, president and chief executive officer. "A frank and thorough analysis is crucial to informing our plans and ensuring that we continue to provide safe, reliable, and affordable electricity and gas as we lead the way to the clean-energy future."

New elements in the report include:

  • A comprehensive inventory covering Scopes 1, 2 and material Scope 3 emissions;
  • Expanded scenario analyses;
  • An enhanced physical risk analysis based on several potential warming pathways;
  • A new analysis of potential electric-transmission system reliability considerations and costs; and
  • An expanded discussion of our efforts to ensure equity, environmental justice, and a just transition for all.

Dominion Energy is pursuing its vision of becoming the most sustainable energy company in America by continuing on a decarbonization path, while ensuring safety, reliability and affordability for its customers and intentionally considering the interests of all its stakeholders. The company is implementing solutions that can accelerate decarbonization, reduce risk, and ensure an equitable and sustainable future.

About 7 million customers in 15 states energize their homes and businesses with electricity or natural gas from Dominion Energy (NYSE: D), headquartered in Richmond, Va. The company is committed to safely providing reliable, affordable and sustainable energy and to achieving Net Zero emissions by 2050. Please visit DominionEnergy.com to learn more.

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dominion-energy-releases-updated-tcfd-aligned-climate-report-301704284.html

SOURCE Dominion Energy


© PRNewswire 2022
