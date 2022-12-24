Dominion Energy Reminds South Carolina Customers to Conserve Energy

Extremely Cold Weather Causes High System Demand

CAYCE, S.C. (Dec. 24, 2022) - As the evening hours approach and temperatures drop to record lows, Dominion Energy South Carolina reminds customers to help reduce strain on the electric grid by conserving energy.

Dominion Energy and other utility companies are experiencing high demand on the electric system that will continue for the next few days. Customers in South Carolina are asked to reduce their energy use at least through Dec. 27 to help protect the stability of the electric system. As the company works to meet customers' energy needs, Dominion Energy may implement a controlled load shed in its South Carolina service territory, which may result in brief outages.

Dominion Energy is unable to alert affected customers about exact times or duration if related outages occur. Customers can do several things to immediately reduce their energy use:

Set thermostats to 68 degrees or lower.

Turn off non-essential internal or external lights.

Unplug non-essential appliances and devices.

Limit the use of major power-consuming equipment such as dishwashers, washers and dryers.

Ensure HVAC vents are open and unobstructed.

For more ways to reduce energy use, visit DominionEnergy.com/South-Carolina/Save-Energy.

Dominion Energy also continues to respond to other weather-related outages across the system. The best way to report an outage is through the Dominion Energy app, which is available to download for free on Google Play and the App Store.

