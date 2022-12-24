Advanced search
Dominion Energy : Reminds South Carolina Customers to Conserve Energy
PU
Dominion Energy : Due to High System Demand Caused by Extremely Cold Weather, Dominion Energy Asks South Carolina Customers to Conserve Energy
PU
Dominion Energy : Ohio Provides Safety Tips Ahead of Winter Storm
PU
Dominion Energy : Reminds South Carolina Customers to Conserve Energy

12/24/2022 | 03:52pm EST
Dominion Energy Reminds South Carolina Customers to Conserve Energy
Extremely Cold Weather Causes High System Demand

CAYCE, S.C. (Dec. 24, 2022) - As the evening hours approach and temperatures drop to record lows, Dominion Energy South Carolina reminds customers to help reduce strain on the electric grid by conserving energy.

Dominion Energy and other utility companies are experiencing high demand on the electric system that will continue for the next few days. Customers in South Carolina are asked to reduce their energy use at least through Dec. 27 to help protect the stability of the electric system. As the company works to meet customers' energy needs, Dominion Energy may implement a controlled load shed in its South Carolina service territory, which may result in brief outages.

Dominion Energy is unable to alert affected customers about exact times or duration if related outages occur. Customers can do several things to immediately reduce their energy use:

  • Set thermostats to 68 degrees or lower.
  • Turn off non-essential internal or external lights.
  • Unplug non-essential appliances and devices.
  • Limit the use of major power-consuming equipment such as dishwashers, washers and dryers.
  • Ensure HVAC vents are open and unobstructed.

For more ways to reduce energy use, visit DominionEnergy.com/South-Carolina/Save-Energy.

Dominion Energy also continues to respond to other weather-related outages across the system. The best way to report an outage is through the Dominion Energy app, which is available to download for free on Google Play and the App Store.

About Dominion Energy

About 7 million customers in 15 states energize their homes and businesses with electricity or natural gas from Dominion Energy (NYSE: D), headquartered in Richmond, Va. The company is committed to safely providing reliable, affordable and sustainable energy and to achieving Net Zero emissions by 2050. Please visit DominionEnergy.com to learn more.

For further information: Media Relations, 800-562-9308

Attachments

Disclaimer

Dominion Energy Inc. published this content on 24 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 December 2022 20:51:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
