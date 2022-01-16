Dominion Energy Responds to Winter Storm Outages in South Carolina, Urges Customers to Stay Safe

CAYCE, S.C. (Jan. 16, 2022) - As winter weather continues to move across parts of South Carolina, more than 2,000 Dominion Energy company employees and hundreds of additional crew members have begun to restore power to customers as safely and quickly as possible. Customers should be prepared and remain vigilant, as damaging winds, fluctuating temperatures and the potential for ice could cause power outages throughout the weekend.

Outages in the company's service territory peaked today at a little more than 17,000 just before 10 a.m. With restoration underway, power has been restored to the majority of affected customers. Most customers who have lost power are in the Midlands, with Fairfield County and northern Richland County being the hardest hit areas.

"Every storm situation brings its own kind of challenges for our customers, our electric system and our crews," said Keller Kissam, president of Dominion Energy South Carolina. "That's exactly why we prepare year-round for times like this when severe weather strikes. Even as our contingent of dedicated men and women have already begun to respond, we know there's still the potential for more damage and scattered power outages across portions of our service territory. I'm asking our customers now for their patience, and I'm urging them to please stay safe."

Although the storm damage is not as significant and widespread as expected, Dominion Energy was prepared with more than 150 additional line workers and other resources, including crew members from utilities in Mississippi and Florida who were staged across the company's South Carolina service territory. Dominion Energy also positioned approximately 500 local contract line and vegetation workers throughout portions of the state where impacts were expected to be the most severe.

Dominion Energy stresses these safety reminders:

Stay Safe . Strong winds and the potential for ice accumulation as temperatures change can cause trees and limbs to fall on power lines. Fallen trees, limbs and power lines - as well as icy roads - create dangerous travel conditions. Also, this can limit safe access to areas where damage is the most severe, which can prolong power outages.

. Strong winds and the potential for ice accumulation as temperatures change can cause trees and limbs to fall on power lines. Fallen trees, limbs and power lines - as well as icy roads - create dangerous travel conditions. Also, this can limit safe access to areas where damage is the most severe, which can prolong power outages. Stay away from downed power lines. Always assume downed power lines are energized and dangerous. Keep in mind that downed lines may not always be visible and use extra caution when walking outside after a storm. Report any downed power lines by calling 888-333-4465.

Always assume downed power lines are energized and dangerous. Keep in mind that downed lines may not always be visible and use extra caution when walking outside after a storm. Report any downed power lines by calling 888-333-4465. Stay prepared. In the event of extended outages, have an emergency kit ready with items such as bottled water, non-perishable foods, batteries, extra medicine, storm radio and flashlight.

Dominion Energy also encourages customers to do the following:

Report outages. To ensure timely and efficient restoration of service, the quickest and most efficient way to notify Dominion Energy of a power outage is to report it online or use the Dominion Energy app, which is free in the Apple and Google Play stores.

To ensure timely and efficient restoration of service, the quickest and most efficient way to notify Dominion Energy of a power outage is to report it online or use the Dominion Energy app, which is free in the Apple and Google Play stores. Get timely information. Keeping customers safe and up-to-date with timely information is a top priority. Customers can get storm-related information at DominionEnergySC.com/Storm. Also, more information can be found at SCEMD.org.

Keeping customers safe and up-to-date with timely information is a top priority. Customers can get storm-related information at DominionEnergySC.com/Storm. Also, more information can be found at SCEMD.org. Remain patient. Crews will be working as quickly and safely as possible and will not stop until power is restored to every customer.

About Dominion Energy

About 7 million customers in 13 states energize their homes and businesses with electricity or natural gas from Dominion Energy (NYSE: D), headquartered in Richmond, Va. The company is committed to sustainable, reliable, affordable and safe energy and to achieving net zero carbon dioxide and methane emissions from its power generation and gas infrastructure operations by 2050. Please visit DominionEnergy.com to learn more.

