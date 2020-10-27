Dominion Energy : Smart Meters

We are committed to providing safe, reliable energy to our customers. Investments in technology, such as Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) - also known as 'smart meters,' help modernize our grid and improve the customer experience with enhanced two-way communication, as well as increase operational efficiencies.

Through 2023, Dominion Energy South Carolina will install smart meters on homes and businesses across our service territory. These meters provide electric and natural gas customers more detailed daily energy usage information, and more control of how and when they use energy.

Smart meters give customers access to data at more frequent intervals than ever before. Customers can now receive daily energy usage data and estimated cost per day. They can also set up usage alerts to help them better manage their expenses each month.

