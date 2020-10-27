Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Dominion Energy, Inc.    D

DOMINION ENERGY, INC.

(D)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Dominion Energy : Smart Meters

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/27/2020 | 06:59pm EDT

We are committed to providing safe, reliable energy to our customers. Investments in technology, such as Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) - also known as 'smart meters,' help modernize our grid and improve the customer experience with enhanced two-way communication, as well as increase operational efficiencies.


Through 2023, Dominion Energy South Carolina will install smart meters on homes and businesses across our service territory. These meters provide electric and natural gas customers more detailed daily energy usage information, and more control of how and when they use energy.

Smart meters give customers access to data at more frequent intervals than ever before. Customers can now receive daily energy usage data and estimated cost per day. They can also set up usage alerts to help them better manage their expenses each month.

Disclaimer

Dominion Energy Inc. published this content on 13 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 October 2020 22:59:08 UTC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about DOMINION ENERGY, INC.
06:59pDOMINION ENERGY : Smart Meters
PU
10/26DOMINION ENERGY : Arts Organizations Encouraged to Apply for Annual ArtStars Awa..
PR
10/26DOMINION ENERGY : Intensifying our Focus on Environmental, Social Justice Concer..
PU
10/16DOMINION ENERGY : Ohio Payment Plans Energy Assistance Programs Can Help Custome..
AQ
10/15DOMINION ENERGY OHIO : Payment Plans, Energy Assistance Programs Can Help Custom..
PR
10/15DOMINION ENERGY : Motorized Lawn Mower
PU
10/15DOMINION ENERGY : Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind Turbines Complete Final Step to..
AQ
10/14DOMINION ENERGY : 's Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind Turbines Complete Final Step..
PR
10/12DOMINION ENERGY : Broadband Internet Pilot to Support Access to Healthcare, Jobs..
AQ
10/12DOMINION ENERGY : Seeks Projects to Expand Distributed Solar Development in Virg..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 15 907 M - -
Net income 2020 3 025 M - -
Net Debt 2020 39 024 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 22,7x
Yield 2020 4,18%
Capitalization 68 584 M 68 584 M -
EV / Sales 2020 6,76x
EV / Sales 2021 6,68x
Nbr of Employees 19 100
Free-Float 99,7%
Chart DOMINION ENERGY, INC.
Duration : Period :
Dominion Energy, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DOMINION ENERGY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 82,60 $
Last Close Price 82,47 $
Spread / Highest target 9,13%
Spread / Average Target 0,16%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert M. Blue President & Chief Executive Officer
Thomas F. Farrell Executive Chairman
Diane Leopold Chief Operating Officer & Executive VP
James R. Chapman CFO, Treasurer & Senior Vice President
John W. Harris Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.-1.33%68 584
ENEL S.P.A.6.05%90 081
IBERDROLA, S.A.16.34%77 328
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION2.16%68 528
ORSTED A/S40.29%64 478
SOUTHERN COMPANY-4.85%64 012
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group